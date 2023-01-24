Which is a stronger base, S2 - or Se2 -? Explain.

Hey everyone, we're asked to identify the strongest base between our oxygen, an ion and our chlorine, an ion. In order to answer this, we'll have to add the appropriate number of protons to see whether or not it's a weak or a strong base. So for our oxygen an ion, we end up with water. Now we know that water is a weak acid and so it will have a strong conjugate space. Next our chlorine, an ion will create hydrochloric acid, which we know is one of our strong acids and because it is a strong acid, it will have a week conjugate space. So our answer here is going to be our oxygen an ion, since it's the stronger base between the two. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

