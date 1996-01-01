everyone's here as one of the Malala t of a solution produced diluting 278g potassium chloride and distilled water Arizona in a total solution. vol of two leaders were given the density of the solution we call that morality was the malls of the saw. You. What about the kilograms of the solvent? We need to first find the mass of H 20. 2.0 l And we have 1000 ml and one leader. Then we have the density of the solution which is 1.03 g per mole leader. Gonna get 2060 grams of the solution. And I have 2060 g of the solution. And we can subtract 278 g a potassium chloride nine g of H 20. Which is then we can find most of salute. 278 grams potassium chloride. And in one wall of potassium chloride at the molar mass And it's just 39.098 grams. That's 35. 1453 g. 74.55 grams. We get 3.729 balls of a testing fluoride. And you can find the mass of the solvent, 1782 g And a one kg And 1000 g At 1.782 milligrams. And if you put this into the equation from a lower body 3.729 malls About about 1.782 telegrams. Get 2.09 for the morality. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

