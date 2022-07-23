An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)
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Mass Percent
Density of a Solution
Dilution and Solution Preparation
An aqueous NaCl solution is made using 112 g of NaCl diluted to a total solution volume of 1.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.08 g/mL for the solution.)
An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the mass percent of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g/mL for the solution.)
An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molality of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g/mL for the solution.)
An aqueous KNO3 solution is made using 72.5 g of KNO3 diluted to a total solution volume of 2.00 L. Calculate the molarity of the solution. (Assume a density of 1.05 g/mL for the solution.)