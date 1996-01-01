Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

An MnO2(s)/Mn2+(aq) electrode in which the pH si 10.24 is prepared. Find the [Mn2+] necessary to lower the potential of the half-cell to 0.00 V (at 25°C)

