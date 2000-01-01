Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Quick convert: Enter Ka or pKa; the other is computed.
  • Advanced: Enable Advanced and enter pH and initial [HA] to compute Ka and pKa for a monoprotic weak acid.
  • Formulas: pKa = −log₁₀(Ka); Ka = 10⁻ᵖᴷᵃ; [H⁺] = 10⁻ᵖᴴ; Ka = [H⁺]² / ([HA]₀ − [H⁺]).
  • Interpretation: Lower pKa (higher Ka) → stronger acid.

Formula & Equation Used

Primary relation: pKa = −log₁₀(Ka)

Inverse: Ka = 10⁻ᵖᴷᵃ

Advanced (weak acid, monoprotic): [H⁺] = 10⁻ᵖᴴ,   Ka = [H⁺]² / ([HA]₀ − [H⁺])

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find pKa for Ka = 1.8×10⁻⁵

pKa = −log₁₀(1.8×10⁻⁵) = 4.74

Example 2 — Find Ka for pKa = 9.25

Ka = 10⁻⁹·²⁵ = 5.62×10⁻¹⁰

Example 3 — Advanced: pH = 2.87 and [HA]₀ = 0.100 M

[H⁺] = 10⁻²·⁸⁷ = 1.35×10⁻³ M; Ka = (1.35×10⁻³)² / (0.100 − 1.35×10⁻³) ≈ 1.83×10⁻⁵; pKa ≈ 4.74.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does a low pKa mean?

A low pKa indicates a strong acid — it donates protons readily and has a large Ka.

Q: Can I get pKa from pH?

Yes, for a monoprotic weak acid if you also know initial [HA]: use [H⁺] = 10⁻ᵖᴴ and Ka = [H⁺]² / ([HA]₀ − [H⁺]).

Q: Does temperature matter?

Yes. Ka depends on temperature; this calculator assumes standard conditions unless you provide experimental pH and [HA].

Q: What if [H⁺] ≥ [HA]₀?

That violates the weak-acid assumption (or indicates other acid sources). The Advanced mode requires [HA]₀ > [H⁺].

