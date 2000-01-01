Example 1 — Find pKa for Ka = 1.8×10⁻⁵

Example 2 — Find Ka for pKa = 9.25

Example 3 — Advanced: pH = 2.87 and [HA]₀ = 0.100 M

Q: What does a low pKa mean?

A low pKa indicates a strong acid — it donates protons readily and has a large Ka.

Q: Can I get pKa from pH?

Yes, for a monoprotic weak acid if you also know initial [HA]: use [H⁺] = 10⁻ᵖᴴ and Ka = [H⁺]² / ([HA]₀ − [H⁺]).

Q: Does temperature matter?

Yes. Ka depends on temperature; this calculator assumes standard conditions unless you provide experimental pH and [HA].

Q: What if [H⁺] ≥ [HA]₀?

That violates the weak-acid assumption (or indicates other acid sources). The Advanced mode requires [HA]₀ > [H⁺].