PPM to Molarity Calculator

Convert solution concentration between ppm and molarity M (mol·L⁻¹). Assumes 1 ppm ≈ 1 mg/L in dilute aqueous solutions by default, with an option to specify solution density ρ for more general cases.

Background

In dilute water, 1 ppm ≈ 1 mg/L. Then M = (ppm / 1000) / Mᵣ, where Mᵣ is molar mass (g·mol⁻¹). For non-aqueous or concentrated solutions, include the solution density ρ (kg·L⁻¹): mg/L = ppm × ρ.