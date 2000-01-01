Van der Waals Equation Calculator

Calculate real-gas pressure or volume using the Van der Waals equation. Compare with the ideal gas result, see all intermediate steps, and use presets for common gases (CO₂, N₂, O₂, CH₄, NH₃, He, H₂) or enter your own a and b constants.

Background

Real gases deviate from the ideal gas law due to finite molecular size and intermolecular attractions. The Van der Waals model corrects the pressure by adding a(n/V)² and the volume by subtracting nb, giving accurate results for many conditions away from extreme high-pressure/low-temperature limits.