Van der Waals Equation Calculator
Calculate real-gas pressure or volume using the Van der Waals equation. Compare with the ideal gas result, see all intermediate steps, and use presets for common gases (CO₂, N₂, O₂, CH₄, NH₃, He, H₂) or enter your own a and b constants.
Background
Real gases deviate from the ideal gas law due to finite molecular size and intermolecular attractions. The Van der Waals model corrects the pressure by adding a(n/V)² and the volume by subtracting nb, giving accurate results for many conditions away from extreme high-pressure/low-temperature limits.
How to use this calculator
- Solve P: Enter gas (or a, b), n, V, and T (°C or K). We compute P and show the ideal-gas comparison.
- Solve V: Enter gas (or a, b), n, P (atm/bar/kPa), and T. We solve for V numerically (real-gas root) and show the ideal-gas estimate.
- Units used: a (L²·atm·mol⁻²), b (L·mol⁻¹), R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹.
Valid for many real-gas conditions; accuracy decreases near condensation (very high P or low T).
Formula & Equation Used
Van der Waals equation for real gases:
Ideal-gas comparison:
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 (Solve P, CO₂)
CO₂ at 25 °C, n=1.00 mol, V=24.0 L, a=3.592, b=0.04267.
Pideal = nRT/V ≈ 1.02 atm. Van der Waals: P = nRT/(V − nb) − a(n/V)² ≈ 0.95 atm.
Example 2 (Solve V, CO₂)
P=1.00 atm, T=25 °C, n=1.00 mol → Videal ≈ 24.47 L. Solve (P + a n²/V²)(V − nb) = nRT numerically → V ≈ 24.9 L.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What units should I use for a and b?
a in L²·atm·mol⁻², b in L·mol⁻¹ (consistent with R = 0.082057 L·atm·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹).
Q: Can I enter temperature in °C?
Yes; we convert to Kelvin internally: TK = T°C + 273.15.
Q: How is volume solved?
We use a robust bisection method to find the real, physically meaningful root V > nb.