Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 54
Chapter 10, Problem 54

The molar mass of a volatile substance was determined by the Dumas-bulb method described in Exercise 10.53. The unknown vapor had a mass of 2.55 g; the volume of the bulb was 500 mL, pressure 101.33 kPa, and temperature 37 °C.Calculate the molar mass of the unknown vapor.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the molar mass of gases, as it allows us to determine the number of moles (n) from the known values of pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T), using the ideal gas constant (R).
Molar Mass Calculation

Molar mass is defined as the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the molar mass of a gas using the Ideal Gas Law, we can rearrange the equation to find n (moles) and then use the formula: Molar Mass = mass (g) / n (moles). This allows us to derive the molar mass from the mass of the gas and the conditions under which it was measured.
Dumas Method

The Dumas method is a technique used to determine the molar mass of volatile substances by measuring the mass of vapor produced in a controlled environment. In this method, the vapor is collected in a bulb, and its properties (mass, volume, pressure, and temperature) are measured to apply the Ideal Gas Law, facilitating the calculation of the substance's molar mass.
