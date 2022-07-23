Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the molar mass of gases, as it allows us to determine the number of moles (n) from the known values of pressure (P), volume (V), and temperature (T), using the ideal gas constant (R).

Molar Mass Calculation Molar mass is defined as the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To calculate the molar mass of a gas using the Ideal Gas Law, we can rearrange the equation to find n (moles) and then use the formula: Molar Mass = mass (g) / n (moles). This allows us to derive the molar mass from the mass of the gas and the conditions under which it was measured.