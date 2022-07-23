Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced chemical equation. It allows us to determine the amount of a substance needed or produced in a reaction. In this case, the stoichiometric coefficients from the equation 2 Mg + O2 → 2 MgO indicate that two moles of magnesium react with one mole of oxygen, which is essential for calculating the mass of magnesium required.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is crucial for determining the number of moles of oxygen present in the enclosure at the given conditions. By using the partial pressure of O2 and the volume of the enclosure, we can calculate the moles of oxygen available for the reaction with magnesium.