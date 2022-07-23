Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. In this context, it allows us to calculate the number of moles of vapor produced from the known pressure, volume, and temperature, which is essential for determining the molar mass of the unknown liquid.

Molar Mass Calculation Molar mass is defined as the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). To find the molar mass of the unknown liquid, we use the formula: Molar Mass = mass of vapor (g) / moles of vapor (mol), where moles are derived from the Ideal Gas Law.