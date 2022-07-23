Chapter 10, Problem 75a
Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas
A sample of 3.00 g of SO21g2 originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N21g2 originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO21g2 in the larger container?
Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.
You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample. Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time, you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an explanation for your observations.