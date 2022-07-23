Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 77
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 77

Radon (Rn) is the heaviest (and only radioactive) member of the noble gases. How much slower is the root-mean-square speed of Rn than He at 300 K?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to calculate the ratio between the velocity of Xenon and nitrogen at 273 Kelvin. So we're going to use the formula velocity equals the square root as three times are gas constant times our temperature divided by our molar mass. So for zenon That is going to be three Times 8. kilograms times meters square, divided by moles times kelvin times second squared Times 273 Kelvin over our molar mass. And since our gas constant is in kilograms, we want our molar mass to be in kilograms as well. So that will be 0.1312, nine kilograms per mole And that equals 0.74 meters per second. Now for nitrogen, That will be three times 8. kilograms times meters squared, divided by moles, times kelvin times seconds squared Times 273 Kelvin over into moller mass in kilograms, Which is 0.0 to a 02 kilograms thermal. And that equals .96 m/s. And now we want to find the ratio so to do that, all we're going to do is take our 492 0. meters per second And divide it by our 227 .74 m/s And that equals 2. and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sample of 3.00 g of SO21g2 originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N21g2 originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO21g2 in the larger container?

491
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas

1076
views
Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.

978
views
Textbook Question

You have an evacuated container of fixed volume and known mass and introduce a known mass of a gas sample. Measuring the pressure at constant temperature over time, you are surprised to see it slowly dropping. You measure the mass of the gas-filled container and find that the mass is what it should be—gas plus container—and the mass does not change over time, so you do not have a leak. Suggest an explanation for your observations.

672
views
Textbook Question

The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (a) the average kinetic energy of the molecules.

758
views
Textbook Question

The temperature of a 5.00-L container of N2 gas is increased from 20 °C to 250 °C. If the volume is held constant, predict qualitatively how this change affects the following: (b) the rootmean-square speed of the molecules.

754
views