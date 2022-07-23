Chapter 10, Problem 73
A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 531.96 kPa pressure in a 1.00-L container at 26 °C is transferred to a 12.5-L container at 20 °C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 531.96 kPa and 26 °C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this same container. What is the total pressure in the new container?
A sample of 3.00 g of SO21g2 originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N21g2 originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO21g2 in the larger container?
Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas
Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.