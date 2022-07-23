Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Gases
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 76a
Chapter 10, Problem 76a

Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1>2.

Hi everyone here, We have a question asking us to identify whether the statement regarding the kinetic molecular theory of gasses is true or false. The molar mass of the gas is inversely proportional to the average kinetic energy of its molecules. The average kinetic energy is related to temperature, so the amount of molecules don't actually matter. They're all going to have the same average kinetic energy at the same temperature. So this is false. Thank you for watching. Bye.
