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Ch.10 - Gases
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.10 - GasesProblem 74c
Chapter 10, Problem 74c

A sample of 3.00 g of SO2(g) originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N2(g) originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (c) What is the total pressure in the vessel?

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First, calculate the number of moles of SO2 using its molar mass. The molar mass of SO2 is approximately 64.07 g/mol. Use the formula: \( n = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}} \).
Next, use the ideal gas law to find the pressure of SO2 in the 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. The ideal gas law is \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is pressure, \( V \) is volume, \( n \) is moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is temperature in Kelvin. Convert 26 °C to Kelvin by adding 273.15.
Calculate the number of moles of N2 using its molar mass. The molar mass of N2 is approximately 28.02 g/mol. Use the formula: \( n = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{molar mass}} \).
Use the ideal gas law to find the pressure of N2 in the 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. Again, use \( PV = nRT \) and convert the temperature to Kelvin.
Finally, add the partial pressures of SO2 and N2 to find the total pressure in the vessel. According to Dalton's Law of Partial Pressures, the total pressure is the sum of the partial pressures of the gases: \( P_{\text{total}} = P_{\text{SO2}} + P_{\text{N2}} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas through the equation PV = nRT. This law is essential for calculating the behavior of gases under varying conditions. In this question, it will be used to determine the pressure exerted by the gases in the new volume and temperature.
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Molar Mass and Moles

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole. To find the number of moles of a gas, the mass of the gas is divided by its molar mass. This concept is crucial for converting the given masses of SO2 and N2 into moles, which are needed for the Ideal Gas Law calculations.
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Combined Gas Law

The Combined Gas Law combines Boyle's, Charles's, and Gay-Lussac's laws, allowing for the calculation of changes in pressure, volume, and temperature of a gas. It is particularly useful when dealing with multiple gases in a single container, as it helps to understand how the total pressure is affected by the individual contributions of each gas under the new conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A sample of 3.00 g of SO2(g) originally in a 5.00-L vessel at 21 °C is transferred to a 10.0-L vessel at 26 °C. A sample of 2.35 g of N2(g) originally in a 2.50-L vessel at 20 °C is transferred to this same 10.0-L vessel. (a) What is the partial pressure of SO2(g) in the larger container? (b) What is the partial pressure of N2(g) in this vessel?

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Textbook Question

(b) What is the partial pressure in atm of each component of this mixture if its held in a 15.50-L vessel at 15 °C?

Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following statements regarding the kinetic-molecular theory of gases are correct. (a) The average kinetic energy of a collection of gas molecules at a given temperature is proportional to m1/2. (b) The gas molecules are assumed to exert no forces on each other. (c) All the molecules of a gas at a given temperature have the same kinetic energy. (d) The volume of the gas molecules is negligible in comparison to the total volume in which the gas is contained. (e) All gas molecules move with the same speed if they are at the same temperature.

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Textbook Question
Radon (Rn) is the heaviest (and only radioactive) member ofthe noble gases. How much slower is the root-mean-squarespeed of Rn than He at 300 K?
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Textbook Question
A quantity of N2 gas originally held at 531.96 kPa pressurein a 1.00-L container at 26 °C is transferred to a 12.5-L containerat 20 °C. A quantity of O2 gas originally at 531.96 kPaand 26 °C in a 5.00-L container is transferred to this samecontainer. What is the total pressure in the new container?
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Textbook Question

Determine whether each of the following changes will increase, decrease, or not affect the rate with which gas molecules collide with the walls of their container: (a) increasing the volume of the container (b) increasing the temperature (c) increasing the molar mass of the gas

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