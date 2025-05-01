Problem 25d
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine whether the addition of 40.0 g of each of the following ionic solids to 100 g of water at 40 °C will lead to a saturated solution: (d) Pb(NO3)2.
Problem 26b
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (b) Pb(NO3)2,
Problem 26c
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (c) Ce2(SO4)3.
- Consider water and glycerol, CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH. (b) List the intermolecular attractions that occur between a water molecule and a glycerol molecule.
Problem 27
- Common laboratory solvents include acetone (CH3COCH3), methanol (CH3OH), toluene (C6H5CH3), and water. Which of these is the best solvent for nonpolar solutes?
Problem 29
Problem 33
Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in hexane, C6H14: (a) CCl4 or CaCl2, (b) benzene (C6H6) or glycerol, CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH, (c) octanoic acid, CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2COOH, or acetic acid, CH3COOH? Explain your answer in each case.
Problem 34a
Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in water: (a) cyclohexane (C6H12) or glucose (C6H12O6),
Problem 34b
Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in water: (b) propionic acid (CH3CH2COOH) or sodium propionate (CH3CH2COONa)
Problem 34c
Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in water: (c) HCl or ethyl chloride (CH3CH2Cl)? Explain in each case.
Problem 35c
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) As you cool a saturated solution from high temperature to low temperature, solids start to crystallize out of solution if you achieve a supersaturated solution.
Problem 35d
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (d) If you take a saturated solution and raise its temperature, you can (usually) add more solute and make the solution even more concentrated.
- Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (c) The solubility of most gases in water decreases as the temperature increases because water is breaking its hydrogen bonding to the gas molecules as the temperature is raised.
Problem 36
- The partial pressure of O2 in air at sea level is 0.21 atm. Using the data in Table 13.1, together with Henry’s law, calculate the molar concentration of O2 in the surface water of a mountain lake saturated with air at 20 °C and an atmospheric pressure of 650 torr.
Problem 38
Problem 39a
(a) Calculate the mass percentage of Na2SO4 in a solution containing 10.6 g of Na2SO4 in 483 g of water.
Problem 39b
(b) An ore contains 2.86 g of silver per ton of ore. What is the concentration of silver in ppm?
- A solution is made containing 14.6 g of CH3OH in 184 g of H2O. Calculate (a) the mole fraction of CH3OH.
Problem 41
Problem 42a
A solution is made containing 20.8 g of phenol (C6H5OH) in 425 g of ethanol (CH3CH2OH). Calculate (a) the mole fraction of phenol,
Problem 43a,b
Calculate the molarity of the following aqueous solutions: (a) 0.540 g of Mg(NO3)2 in 250.0 mL of solution, (b) 22.4 g of LiClO4 • 3 H2O in 125 mL of solution,
Problem 43c
Calculate the molarity of the following aqueous solutions: (c) 25.0 mL of 3.50 M HNO3 diluted to 0.250 L.
Problem 44c
What is the molarity of each of the following solutions: (c) 35.0 mL of 9.00 M H2SO4 diluted to 0.500 L?
- Suppose that one wishes to use reverse osmosis to reduce the salt content of brackish water containing 0.22 M total salt concentration to a value of 0.01 M, thus render- ing it usable for human consumption. What is the mini- mum pressure that needs to be applied in the permeators (Figure 18.20) to achieve this goal, assuming that the oper- ation occurs at 298 K? (Hint: Refer to Section 13.5.)
Problem 45
- How many grams of sulfur (S) must be dissolved in 100.0 g of naphthalene (C10H8) to make a 0.12 m solution?
Problem 46
- A sulfuric acid solution containing 571.6 g of H2SO4 per liter of solution has a density of 1.329 g/cm³. Calculate (d) the molarity of H2SO4 in this solution.
Problem 47
Problem 48a
Ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) is a water-soluble vitamin. A solution containing 80.5 g of ascorbic acid dissolved in 210 g of water has a density of 1.22 g/mL at 55 °C. Calculate (a) the mass percentage,
Problem 48c
Ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) is a water-soluble vitamin. A solution containing 80.5 g of ascorbic acid dissolved in 210 g of water has a density of 1.22 g/mL at 55 °C. Calculate (c) the molality,
Problem 48d
Ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) is a water-soluble vitamin. A solution containing 80.5 g of ascorbic acid dissolved in 210 g of water has a density of 1.22 g/mL at 55 °C. Calculate (d) the molarity of ascorbic acid in this solution.
Problem 49b
The density of acetonitrile (CH3CN) is 0.786 g/mL and the density of methanol (CH3OH) is 0.791 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 22.5 mL of CH3OH in 98.7 mL of CH3CN. (b) What is the molality of the solution?
Problem 49c
The density of acetonitrile (CH3CN) is 0.786 g/mL and the density of methanol (CH3OH) is 0.791 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 22.5 mL of CH3OH in 98.7 mL of CH3CN. (c) Assuming that the volumes are additive, what is the molarity of CH3OH in the solution?
Problem 50a
The density of toluene (C7H8) is 0.867 g/mL, and the density of thiophene (C4H4S) is 1.065 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 8.10 g of thiophene in 250.0 mL of toluene. (a) Calculate the mole fraction of thiophene in the solution.
Problem 51a
Calculate the number of moles of solute present in each of the following aqueous solutions: (a) 600 mL of 0.250 M SrBr2,
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
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