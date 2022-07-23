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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 26c
Chapter 13, Problem 26c

By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (c) Ce2(SO4)3.

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1
Identify the solubility of Ce_2(SO_4)_3 at 30 °C from Figure 13.15. This value is typically given in grams of solute per 100 grams of water.
Since the solubility is given per 100 grams of water, calculate the amount of Ce_2(SO_4)_3 needed for 250 grams of water. Use the formula: \( \text{mass of salt} = \text{solubility} \times \frac{250}{100} \).
Multiply the solubility value by 2.5 (since 250 g of water is 2.5 times 100 g) to find the mass of Ce_2(SO_4)_3 required to form a saturated solution.
Ensure that the units are consistent throughout the calculation to avoid any errors.
Review the calculation to confirm that the mass of Ce_2(SO_4)_3 is correctly determined for a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility

Solubility is the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given quantity of solvent at a specific temperature. It is typically expressed in grams of solute per 100 grams of solvent. Understanding solubility is crucial for determining how much of a salt, like Ce2(SO4)3, can be dissolved in water to form a saturated solution.
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Saturated Solution

A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in the solvent at a given temperature, resulting in an equilibrium between the dissolved and undissolved solute. In this context, it is important to know that any additional solute will not dissolve and will remain as a solid.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is essential for converting between the mass of a solute and the number of moles, which helps in calculating how much of a salt is needed to achieve saturation in a specific volume of solvent.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

By referring to Figure 13.15, determine whether the addition of 40.0 g of each of the following ionic solids to 100 g of water at 40 °C will lead to a saturated solution: (d) Pb(NO3)2.

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Textbook Question

By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (b) Pb(NO3)2,

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Textbook Question

Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in hexane, C6H14: (a) CCl4 or CaCl2, (b) benzene (C6H6) or glycerol, CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH, (c) octanoic acid, CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2COOH, or acetic acid, CH3COOH? Explain your answer in each case.

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