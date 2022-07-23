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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
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All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 45
Chapter 13, Problem 45

Suppose that one wishes to use reverse osmosis to reduce the salt content of brackish water containing 0.22 M total salt concentration to a value of 0.01 M, thus render- ing it usable for human consumption. What is the mini- mum pressure that needs to be applied in the permeators (Figure 18.20) to achieve this goal, assuming that the oper- ation occurs at 298 K? (Hint: Refer to Section 13.5.)

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1
Identify the concept of reverse osmosis, which involves applying pressure to overcome the natural osmotic pressure and force water through a semipermeable membrane, leaving the solute (salt) behind.
Use the formula for osmotic pressure: \( \Pi = iMRT \), where \( \Pi \) is the osmotic pressure, \( i \) is the van't Hoff factor (which is 1 for non-ionizing solutes), \( M \) is the molarity of the solution, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.
Calculate the initial osmotic pressure of the brackish water using the given concentration of 0.22 M and the temperature of 298 K.
Calculate the osmotic pressure of the desired water concentration (0.01 M) at the same temperature.
Determine the minimum pressure needed by finding the difference between the initial osmotic pressure and the desired osmotic pressure. This difference is the minimum pressure that must be applied to achieve the desired reduction in salt concentration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Osmosis and Reverse Osmosis

Osmosis is the movement of solvent molecules through a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration to a region of higher solute concentration. Reverse osmosis, on the other hand, involves applying pressure to overcome osmotic pressure, forcing solvent molecules to move from a higher solute concentration to a lower one. This process is crucial for desalination, as it allows for the removal of salts from water.
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Osmotic Pressure

Osmotic pressure is the pressure required to stop the flow of solvent into a solution through a semipermeable membrane. It can be calculated using the formula π = iCRT, where π is the osmotic pressure, i is the van 't Hoff factor, C is the molarity of the solute, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Understanding osmotic pressure is essential for determining the minimum pressure needed in reverse osmosis systems.
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Ideal Gas Constant and Temperature

The ideal gas constant (R) is a fundamental constant used in various equations in chemistry, including those related to gas laws and osmotic pressure. It has a value of 0.0821 L·atm/(K·mol) when using pressure in atmospheres. The temperature (T) in Kelvin is critical in these calculations, as it directly influences the kinetic energy of molecules and the behavior of gases and solutions in osmotic processes.
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