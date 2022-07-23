Textbook Question
Calculate the molarity of the following aqueous solutions: (c) 25.0 mL of 3.50 M HNO3 diluted to 0.250 L.
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Calculate the molarity of the following aqueous solutions: (c) 25.0 mL of 3.50 M HNO3 diluted to 0.250 L.
Calculate the molarity of the following aqueous solutions: (a) 0.540 g of Mg(NO3)2 in 250.0 mL of solution, (b) 22.4 g of LiClO4 • 3 H2O in 125 mL of solution,
What is the molarity of each of the following solutions: (c) 35.0 mL of 9.00 M H2SO4 diluted to 0.500 L?
Ascorbic acid (vitamin C, C6H8O6) is a water-soluble vitamin. A solution containing 80.5 g of ascorbic acid dissolved in 210 g of water has a density of 1.22 g/mL at 55 °C. Calculate (a) the mass percentage,