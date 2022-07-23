By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (c) Ce2(SO4)3.
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 13, Problem 25d
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine whether the addition of 40.0 g of each of the following ionic solids to 100 g of water at 40 °C will lead to a saturated solution: (d) Pb(NO3)2.
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1
Identify the solubility of Pb(NO_3)_2 in water at 40 °C from Figure 13.15.
Determine the maximum amount of Pb(NO_3)_2 that can dissolve in 100 g of water at 40 °C using the solubility data.
Compare the given amount of Pb(NO_3)_2 (40.0 g) to the maximum amount that can dissolve.
If 40.0 g is less than or equal to the maximum solubility, the solution is unsaturated or just saturated.
If 40.0 g is greater than the maximum solubility, the solution is saturated and excess solid will remain.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solubility
Solubility is the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given quantity of solvent at a specific temperature. It is typically expressed in grams of solute per 100 grams of solvent. Understanding solubility is crucial for determining whether a solution can become saturated, meaning no more solute can dissolve in the solvent.
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Saturated Solution
A saturated solution is one in which the maximum amount of solute has been dissolved in the solvent at a given temperature and pressure. When additional solute is added to a saturated solution, it will not dissolve and will remain undissolved. Identifying whether a solution is saturated is essential for predicting the behavior of solutes in a solvent.
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Ionic Compounds and Their Solubility
Ionic compounds, such as Pb(NO3)2, dissociate into their constituent ions when dissolved in water. The solubility of these compounds varies widely based on their chemical nature and the temperature of the solvent. Knowledge of the solubility rules for ionic compounds helps predict whether a specific ionic solid will dissolve in water, which is key to answering the question about saturation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (b) Pb(NO3)2,
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Textbook Question
KBr is relatively soluble in water, yet its enthalpy of solution is + 19.8 kJ/mol. Which of the following statements provides the best explanation for this behavior? (a) Potassium salts are always soluble in water. (b) The entropy of mixing must be unfavorable. (c) The enthalpy of mixing must be small compared to the enthalpies for breaking up water–water interactions and K–Br ionic interactions. (d) KBr has a high molar mass compared to other salts like NaCl.
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