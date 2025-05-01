By referring to Figure 13.15, determine whether the addition of 40.0 g of each of the following ionic solids to 100 g of water at 40 °C will lead to a saturated solution: (d) Pb(NO3)2.
The solubility of MnSO4 · H2O in water at 20 °C is 70 g per 100 mL of water. (b) Given a solution of MnSO4 · H2O of unknown concentration, what experiment could you perform to determine whether the new solution is saturated, supersaturated, or unsaturated?
Key Concepts
Solubility
Saturation Point
Crystallization Test
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (c) Ce2(SO4)3.
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (b) Pb(NO3)2,
KBr is relatively soluble in water, yet its enthalpy of solution is + 19.8 kJ/mol. Which of the following statements provides the best explanation for this behavior? (a) Potassium salts are always soluble in water. (b) The entropy of mixing must be unfavorable. (c) The enthalpy of mixing must be small compared to the enthalpies for breaking up water–water interactions and K–Br ionic interactions. (d) KBr has a high molar mass compared to other salts like NaCl.
Two nonpolar organic liquids, hexane (C6H14) and heptane (C7H16), are mixed. (b) Hexane and heptane are miscible with each other in all proportions. In making a solution of them, is the entropy of the system increased, decreased, or close to zero, compared to the separate pure liquids?