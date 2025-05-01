Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 51
Complete the exercises below. Write the Lewis structure for each of the following species, describe its geometry, and indicate the oxidation state of the nitrogen: a. HNO₂, b. N₃⁻, c. N₂H₅⁺, d. NO₃⁻.
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1
Step 1: For each species, determine the total number of valence electrons. For example, in HNO₂, count the valence electrons from H, N, and O atoms.
Step 2: Draw the skeletal structure of each species, connecting atoms with single bonds. Typically, the least electronegative atom is central, except for hydrogen.
Step 3: Distribute the remaining valence electrons to satisfy the octet rule for each atom, starting with the most electronegative atoms. Adjust for any charges by adding or removing electrons.
Step 4: Determine the molecular geometry using VSEPR theory. For example, in HNO₂, consider the electron pairs around the central nitrogen atom to predict its shape.
Step 5: Calculate the oxidation state of nitrogen in each species by assigning electrons in bonds to the more electronegative atom and using the formula: Oxidation state = (Valence electrons of N) - (Electrons assigned to N).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Lewis Structures
Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They help visualize the arrangement of electrons and the connectivity of atoms, which is essential for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures involves knowing the total number of valence electrons and how they are distributed among the atoms.
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Molecular Geometry
Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. Common geometries include linear, trigonal planar, tetrahedral, and octahedral, and they can be predicted using the VSEPR (Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion) theory.
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Oxidation States
Oxidation states (or oxidation numbers) indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound, reflecting the number of electrons lost or gained. They are crucial for understanding redox reactions and the reactivity of different species. The oxidation state of nitrogen can vary widely, and determining it involves analyzing the bonding and electron distribution in the molecule, often using rules such as the charge of the overall species and the known oxidation states of other elements.
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