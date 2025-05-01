Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 22, Problem 54
Complete the exercises below. Write a balanced net ionic equation for each of the following reactions: a. Dilute nitric acid reacts with zinc metal with formation of nitrous oxide. b. Concentrated nitric acid reacts with sulfur with formation of nitrogen dioxide. c. Concentrated nitric acid oxidizes sulfur dioxide with formation of nitric oxide. d. Hydrazine is burned in excess fluorine gas, forming NF₃. e. Hydrazine reduces CrO₄²⁻ to Cr(OH)₄⁻ in base (hydrazine is oxidized to N₂).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the reactants and products for each reaction. For example, in reaction (a), the reactants are dilute nitric acid (HNO₃) and zinc metal (Zn), and the products include nitrous oxide (N₂O).
Step 2: Write the balanced molecular equation for each reaction. For reaction (a), this involves balancing the atoms on both sides of the equation, ensuring that the number of each type of atom is the same on both sides.
Step 3: Determine the states of matter for each compound in the reaction (solid, liquid, gas, aqueous) and write the complete ionic equation by separating all aqueous compounds into their respective ions.
Step 4: Identify and cancel out the spectator ions, which are ions that appear on both sides of the complete ionic equation and do not participate in the actual chemical change.
Step 5: Write the net ionic equation by including only the species that undergo a change during the reaction. Ensure that the equation is balanced in terms of both mass and charge.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Net Ionic Equations
Net ionic equations represent the actual chemical species that participate in a reaction, excluding spectator ions. They focus on the ions and molecules that undergo a change during the reaction, providing a clearer picture of the chemical processes involved. To write a net ionic equation, one must first write the complete ionic equation and then eliminate the spectator ions.
Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
Oxidation-reduction (redox) reactions involve the transfer of electrons between species, resulting in changes in oxidation states. In these reactions, one species is oxidized (loses electrons) while another is reduced (gains electrons). Understanding how to identify oxidizing and reducing agents is crucial for balancing redox reactions and writing accurate net ionic equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Oxidation and Reduction Reactions
Acid-Base Reactions
Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between reactants. In the context of the question, nitric acid acts as a strong acid that can donate protons, influencing the behavior of metals and nonmetals in reactions. Recognizing the role of acids and bases is essential for predicting products and writing balanced equations, especially in reactions involving oxidation and reduction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:09
Acid-Base Reaction
Related Practice