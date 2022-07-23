Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 104a
Chapter 6, Problem 104a

In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that the single beam splits into two beams?

Schematic of an experiment showing a beam of hydrogen atoms splitting in a magnetic field.

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question that says, when neutral atoms pass through a magnetic field shown in the image below, atoms with unpaid electrons are deflected in random directions. This observation serves as evidence for what, because they are deflected in random directions and not all in the same direction. This shows that there is a difference in unpaid electrons and this difference is its spin. So this is evidence for electron spin. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
