Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 104c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 104c

In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (c) What do you think would happen if the beam of hydrogen atoms were replaced with a beam of helium atoms? Why?

Schematic of an experiment showing a beam of atoms passing through a horseshoe magnet and splitting.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being given the following diagram that shows the setup for the Stern Gerlach experiment. And so in this experiment, adam's are passed through this magnetic field and they're deflected based on their electronic spins for their electron spins. In an experiment, a beam of lithium atoms was passed through a magnetic field and the beam split into two. What would happen if the same experiment is repeated using beryllium atoms, explain our answer. So the first thing I wanna make note of is the electron configuration of beryllium. So according to the periodic table, the electron configuration of beryllium is going to consist of the S. Block, the one S. Block and the two S. Block. And so the one S block is going to have two electrons, one going up, one going down and two S. Is also going to have a paired electrons group there. And so it just so happens that this Stern Gerlach experiment splits atoms into two when they have unpaid electrons. So it's split into two when UNP aired electrons are present. And so with that logic, we can conclude that since there are no unpaid electrons in the beryllium atom, this experiment will not split the beryllium adam. And so that is our final answer. I hope this helped until next time
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the periodic table as a guide, write the condensed electron configuration and determine the number of unpaired electrons for the ground state of (d) As.

573
views
Textbook Question

Scientists have speculated that element 126 might have a moderate stability, allowing it to be synthesized and characterized. Predict what the condensed electron configuration of this element might be.

1418
views
Textbook Question

In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that the single beam splits into two beams?

415
views
Textbook Question

The discovery of hafnium, element number 72, provided a controversial episode in chemistry. G. Urbain, a French chemist, claimed in 1911 to have isolated an element number 72 from a sample of rare earth (elements 58–71) compounds. However, Niels Bohr believed that hafnium was more likely to be found along with zirconium than with the rare earths. D. Coster and G. von Hevesy, working in Bohr's laboratory in Copenhagen, showed in 1922 that element 72 was present in a sample of Norwegian zircon, an ore of zirconium. (The name hafnium comes from the Latin name for Copenhagen, Hafnia). (a) How would you use electron configuration arguments to justify Bohr's prediction?

755
views
Textbook Question

The discovery of hafnium, element number 72, provided a controversial episode in chemistry. G. Urbain, a French chemist, claimed in 1911 to have isolated an element number 72 from a sample of rare earth (elements 58–71) compounds. However, Niels Bohr believed that hafnium was more likely to be found along with zirconium than with the rare earths. D. Coster and G. von Hevesy, working in Bohr's laboratory in Copenhagen, showed in 1922 that element 72 was present in a sample of Norwegian zircon, an ore of zirconium. (The name hafnium comes from the Latin name for Copenhagen, Hafnia). (d) Using their electron configurations, account for the fact that Zr and Hf form chlorides MCl4 and oxides MO2.

1101
views
Textbook Question

The first 25 years of the twentieth century were momentous for the rapid pace of change in scientists' understanding of the nature of matter. (b) In what ways is de Broglie's hypothesis, as it applies to electrons, consistent with J. J. Thomson's conclusion that the electron has mass? In what sense is it consistent with proposals preceding Thomson's work that the cathode rays are a wave phenomenon?

420
views