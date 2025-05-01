Suppose that the spin quantum number, ms, could have three allowed values instead of two. How would this affect the number of elements in the first four rows of the periodic table?
Key Concepts
Quantum Numbers
Electron Configuration
Periodic Table Structure
As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?
The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (a) Instruments for obtaining MRI data are typically labeled with a frequency, such as 600 MHz. In what region of the electromagnetic spectrum does a photon with this frequency belong?
Scientists have speculated that element 126 might have a moderate stability, allowing it to be synthesized and characterized. Predict what the condensed electron configuration of this element might be.
In the experiment shown schematically below, a beam of neutral atoms is passed through a magnetic field. Atoms that have unpaired electrons are deflected in different directions in the magnetic field depending on the value of the electron spin quantum number. In the experiment illustrated, we envision that a beam of hydrogen atoms splits into two beams. (a) What is the significance of the observation that the single beam splits into two beams?
Using the periodic table as a guide, write the condensed electron configuration and determine the number of unpaired electrons for the ground state of (a) Cl (b) Al (c) Zr (d) As (e) Sb (f) W.