Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 48
Chapter 7, Problem 48

Give examples of transition metal ions with +3 charge that have an electron configuration of nd5 (n = 3, 4, 5...).

hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which of the following elements will have AD block filled in with 10 electrons for its configuration as a Catalan with a plus two charge. So beginning with our zinc two plus Catalan, we would write out its configuration where when we find zinc on our periodic tables, we see that it occurs in our Group three or group to be of our transition metal D block on our periodic table at Atomic # 30. And this lies across Or our zinc atom lies across period four of our periodic tables. And so we're going to use the shorthand electron configuration and find the noble gas that comes on period three on our periodic tables. And that would correspond to the noble gas being argon. So we're going to place that in brackets and move into our configuration to get to zinc where we would recognize that Even though Zinc is on the 4th period of our periodic table, it's in the D block and our D block on the fourth period occurs at the third energy level. So we would have three D. To begin our configuration 10. And then because we said that Zinc is technically on period four of our periodic table, we would then therefore also fill in for the fourth energy level, our s sub level which can hold a maximum of two electrons. However, because we recognize that we have a charged atom of sync with a two plus charge, we would technically lose these two electrons, meaning that we wouldn't even consider for us to in our configuration. And so our configuration is just going to be Argon three D because when we remove electrons, we're going to remove them from our outermost energy level. And that would be the 4th energy level here. So moving on to our next adam, we have iron As a 2-plus cat ion. So writing out its configuration, we would also recognize that argon is located in the D block transition middle section across period four. And so we would also begin its configuration with argon Where in our D. Block, we begin at the 4th period of our periodic tables At the third energy level. So we would have 3D and we would count for a total of six units to fill in the six electrons in RD sub level here. Now moving on, we would also recognize that we would technically have filled in our for us to sub level for the fourth energy level of our periodic table. However, because we have a caravan, this is also excluded from our configuration. So our final configuration is Argon three D six for iron two plus cat ion. So moving on to our next atom, we have cadmium as a two plus cat ion. We would recognize cadmium on our periodic tables across Period five of Our Transition Metal Section. D Block. And so we would go ahead and use the noble gas Krypton in period 4 to begin our configuration. And as we stated, cadmium is located across period five, meaning that because it's located in the block. We would recall that the D block at period five occurs at the four D or fourth energy level, Where we would count for a total of 10 units to reach our configuration for cadmium. We would also want to technically include The five s to sub level since we're at the 5th period of our periodic tables for cadmium. However, this is a two plus carry on. So this is not included in our configuration because we lose two electrons. And so our final configuration is krypton four D 10. And then lastly, we have platinum As a two plus Catalan and we would recognize platinum across period six in our transition metal D block as well. So we want to use the noble gas that occurs at the fifth energy level, which comes before platinum, which would be our noble gas Xenon. We should recall that our D block at the sixth period of our periodic table occurs at the fifth energy level. However, we also want to recall that because platinum is located across period six in our d block, it is 1/4 row D. D block atom having an atomic number of 78. And that means we need to fill in our land tonight series to pass through atomic numbers 57 through 70 on our periodic tables at the fourth energy level for our F block. And to fill that in, we would recall that it has seven orbital's which can hold a maximum of 14 electrons. So we would have four of 14. And then we would go back to our D block where we recall on period six of our periodic tables begins at the fifth energy level, where we would count for a total of eight units to land on our atom. Platinum where this eight here in the exponent represents our eight electrons that we fill in our D sublevel. And so we would also not include the six S to sub level here because we would lose those two electrons to our positive to charge. And so that means that our final configuration is going to be Xenon four F 14 5 D eight for platinum two plus as a cat ion. And so according to the prompt, we need to select the atom that has a configuration with a D block with electrons. The only atom that gave us that sort of configuration with a D block with electrons was our cadmium caddy on here which had the four d sublevel filled in. And then we had the zinc cat ion which gave us a three D 10 sub level. And so these two atoms or these two ions boxed in with their corresponding D block electrons. Our our final answers to complete this example, I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
