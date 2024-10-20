Problem 6d

Shown below is a qualitative diagram of the atomic orbital energies for an Na atom. The number of orbitals in each subshell is not shown.

(d) A sodium vapor lamp (Figure 7.23) operates by using electricity to excite the highest-energy electron to the next highest-energy level. Light is produced when the excited electron drops back to the lower level. Which two energy levels are involved in this process for the Na atom?