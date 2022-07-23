Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 50
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 7, Problem 50

If the electron affinity for an element is a negative number, does it mean that the anion of the element is more stable than the neutral atom? Explain.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone for this problem it reads is the neutral atom of an element with a negative electron affinity more stable than it's an ion. Why? Okay. So let's recall that electron affinity. Is the energy change from the addition of an electron to a gaseous element or ion. So let's go ahead and write that out. So we have a gaseous atom and we're adding an electron. Okay, So this is our product. Alright. If electron affinity is negative and in this case that's what we're told, we have a negative electron affinity, if the electron affinity is negative then the combined energy of the neutral atom and the free electron is going to have um it's going to be greater than the energy of the ion. So let's write that out. So we have the energy of the ion and then we have the energy of the atom plus the energy of the electron. Okay, so the energy of the ion is going to be less than the combined energy of the atom and the electron. And remember there's an inverse relationship between energy and stability. Okay, so the lower the energy equals the more stable. Okay, so these have an inverse relationship. So the question is asking is the neutral atom of an element with a negative electron affinity more stable than it's an eye on. The answer to this is going to be no. And that is because the energy of the an ion is lower than the combined energy of the neutral atom and the free electron. So that is going to be described by answer choice C here. And that's because we're looking at the relationship between the energy of the ion and the energy of the combined atom and electron. That's it. For this problem, I hope this was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge

731
views
Textbook Question

Give examples of transition metal ions with +3 charge that have an electron configuration of nd5 (n = 3, 4, 5...).

1247
views
Textbook Question
Write an equation for the first electron affinity of helium. Would you predict a positive or a negative energy value for this process? Is it possible to directly measure the first electron affinity of helium?
611
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following, I or I-, will have a negative electron affinity?
700
views
Textbook Question
Consider the following equation: Al3+1g2 + e-¡Al2+1g2 Which of the following statements are true? (i) The energy change for this process is the second electron affinity of Al atom since Al2+1g2 is formed. (ii) The energy change for this process is the negative of the third ionization energy of the Al atom. (iii) The energy change for this process is the electron affinity of the Al2+ ion.
737
views
Textbook Question

Discussing this chapter, a classmate says, 'Since elements that form cations are metals and elements that form anions are nonmetals, elements that do not form ions are metalloids.' Do you agree or disagree?

693
views
1
comments