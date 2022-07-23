Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 43d

Based on their positions in the periodic table, predict which atom of the following pairs will have the smaller first ionization energy: (d) S, Ge

Hey everyone in this example, we need to choose the element with the smaller first ionization energy. We want to recall our trend for ionization energy on our periodic tables, which increases as we go towards the top right of our periodic table. So based on this trend, we want to recall our location for first phosphorus on the periodic table, which you recognizes in Group five A. Across period three. Looking at the location of Thallium on our periodic table, we would recognize that thallium is located in group three a. Across period six. And so because we recognize that thallium is at the lower period level on our periodic table, meaning it's located somewhere around here because it's in group three a. It would therefore have a lower value for the first ionization energy. And so we would say that therefore thallium has a smaller first ionization energy than phosphorus. And so this would be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Textbook Question
Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Ionization energies are always endothermic. (b) Potassium has a larger first ionization energy than lithium. (c) The second ionization energy of the sodium atom is larger than the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. (d) The third ionization energy is three times the first ionization energy of an atom.
Textbook Question

(a) What is the general relationship between the size of an atom and its first ionization energy?

Textbook Question

(b) Which element in the periodic table has the largest ionization energy? Which has the smallest?

Textbook Question

Give examples of transition metal ions with +3 charge that have an electron configuration of nd5 (n = 3, 4, 5...).

Textbook Question
Write an equation for the first electron affinity of helium. Would you predict a positive or a negative energy value for this process? Is it possible to directly measure the first electron affinity of helium?
Textbook Question
If the electron affinity for an element is a negative number, does it mean that the anion of the element is more stable than the neutral atom? Explain.
