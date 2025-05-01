- Give the electron-domain and molecular geometries of a molecule that has the following electron domains on its central atom: (a) four bonding domains and no nonbonding domains (b) three bonding domains and two nonbonding domains (c) five bonding domains and one nonbonding domain (d) four bonding domains and two nonbonding domains.
Problem 23
Problem 25a
Give the electron-domain and molecular geometries for the following molecules and ions: (a) BeF2
Problem 28a1
The figure that follows contains ball-and-stick drawings of three possible shapes of an AF4 molecule. (a) For each shape, give the electron-domain geometry on which the molecular geometry is based. i.
Problem 28a2
The figure that follows contains ball-and-stick drawings of three possible shapes of an AF4 molecule. (a) For each shape, give the electron-domain geometry on which the molecular geometry is based. ii.
Problem 28c
The figure that follows contains ball-and-stick drawings of three possible shapes of an AF4 molecule. (c) Which of the following elements will lead to an AF4 molecule with the shape in (iii): Be, C, S, Se, Si, Xe? i.
ii.
iii.
Problem 29c
Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (c)
Problem 30d
Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (d)
Problem 31
Ammonia, NH3, reacts with incredibly strong bases to produce the amide ion, NH2-. Ammonia can also react with acids to produce the ammonium ion, NH4+. (a) Which species (amide ion, ammonia, or ammonium ion) has the largest H¬N¬H bond angle? (b) Which species has the smallest H¬N¬H bond angle?
- In which of the following AFn molecules or ions is there more than one F-A-F bond angle: PF6⁻, SbF5, SF4?
Problem 32
Problem 33a
(a) Explain why BrF4- is square planar, whereas BF4- is tetrahedral.
- Name the proper three-dimensional molecular shapes for each of the following molecules or ions, showing lone pairs as needed: (a) ClO2- (b) SO4 2- (c) NF3 (d) CCl2Br2 (e) SF4 2+
Problem 34
- What is the distinction between a bond dipole and a molecular dipole moment?
Problem 35
- Consider a molecule with the formula AX2. Supposing the A-X bond is polar, how would you expect the dipole moment of the AX2 molecule to change as the X-A-X bond angle decreases from 180° to 100°?
Problem 36
- (a) The PH3 molecule is polar. Does this offer experimental proof that the molecule cannot be planar? Explain.
Problem 38
Problem 38b
(b) It turns out that ozone, O3, has a small dipole moment. How is this possible, given that all the atoms are the same?
Problem 39b
(b) If you react BF3 to make the ion BF32-, is this ion planar?
Problem 39c
(c) Does the molecule BF2Cl have a dipole moment?
Problem 40a
(a) Consider the following two molecules: PCl3 and BCl3. Which molecule has a nonzero dipole moment?
Problem 41
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) IF, (b) CS2, (c) SO3, (d) PCl3, (e) SF6, (f) IF5.
Problem 42
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) CCl4, (b) NH3, (c) SF4, (d) XeF4, (e) CH3Br, (f) GaH3.
Problem 43b
Dichloroethylene (C2H2Cl2) has three forms (isomers), each of which is a different substance. (b) Which of these isomers has a zero dipole moment?
Problem 46a
Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (a) the 2s orbital on each atom
Problem 46b,c
Draw sketches illustrating the overlap between the following orbitals on two atoms: (b) the 2pz orbital on each atom (assume both atoms are on the z-axis) (c) the 2s orbital on one atom and the 2pz orbital on the other atom.
Problem 47d
For each statement, indicate whether it is true or false. (d) Nonbonding electron pairs cannot occupy a hybrid orbital.
- How would you expect the extent of overlap of the bonding atomic orbitals to vary in the series IF, ICl, IBr, and I2? Explain your answer.
Problem 48
Problem 49a,b
Consider the molecule BF3. (a) What is the electron configuration of an isolated B atom? (b) What is the electron configuration of an isolated F atom?
Problem 49c
Consider the molecule BF3. (c) What hybrid orbitals should be constructed on the B atom to make the B–F bonds in BF3?
Problem 50c
Consider the SCl2 molecule. (c) What hybrid orbitals should be constructed on the S atom to make the S-Cl bonds in SCl2?
Problem 50d
Consider the SCl2 molecule.(d) What valence orbitals, if any, remain unhybridized on the S atom in SCl2?
Problem 51a,b
Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in (a) H2S (b) SeF6
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
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