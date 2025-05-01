Problem 51c,d
Indicate the hybridization of the central atom in (c) P1OH23 (d) AlI3.
Problem 52a,b
What is the hybridization of the central atom in (a) PBr5? (b) CH2O?
Problem 52c
What is the hybridization of the central atom in (c) O3?
Problem 52d
What is the hybridization of the central atom in (d) NO2?
Problem 53
Shown here are three pairs of hybrid orbitals, with each set at a characteristic angle. For each pair, determine the type of hybridization, if any, that could lead to hybrid orbitals at the specified angle. (a)
(b)
(c)
- (c) Write the formulas for the analogous species of the elements of period 3;
Problem 54
Problem 54b
(b) What would you expect for the magnitude and direction of the bond dipoles in this series?
Problem 55a,b
(a) Draw a picture showing how two p orbitals on two different atoms can be combined to make a σ bond. (b) Sketch a π bond that is constructed from p orbitals.
Problem 55c
(c) Which is generally stronger, a s bond or a p bond? Explain.
Problem 55d
(d) Can two s orbitals combine to form a p bond? Explain.
- (a) If the valence atomic orbitals of an atom are sp hybridized, how many unhybridized p orbitals remain in the valence shell? How many p bonds can the atom form?
Problem 56
Problem 56b
(b) Imagine that you could hold two atoms that are bonded together, twist them, and not change the bond length. Would it be easier to twist (rotate) around a single s bond or around a double 1s plus p2 bond, or would they be the same?
Problem 57a
(a) Draw Lewis structures for chloromethane (CH3Cl), chloroethene (C2H3Cl), and chloroethyne (C2HCl).
Problem 57b
(b) What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in each molecule?
- The oxygen atoms in O2 participate in multiple bonding, whereas those in hydrogen peroxide, H2O2, do not. What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in each molecule? What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in O2? What is the hybridization of the oxygen atoms in H2O2?
Problem 58
Problem 59a
Propylene, C3H6, is a gas that is used to form the important polymer called polypropylene. Its Lewis structure is (a) What is the total number of valence electrons in the propylene molecule?
Problem 60a
Benzaldehyde, C7H6O, is a fragrant substance responsible for the aroma of almonds. Its Lewis structure is
(a) What is the hybridization at each of the carbon atoms of the molecule?
Problem 60c
Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
(c) How many of the valence electrons are used to make s bonds in the molecule?
Problem 60e
Ethyl acetate, C4H8O2, is a fragrant substance used both as a solvent and as an aroma enhancer. Its Lewis structure is
(e) How many valence electrons remain in nonbonding pairs in the molecule?
Problem 61a
Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar:
(a) What are the approximate bond angles about each of the two carbon atoms, and what are the hybridizations of the orbitals on each of them?
Problem 61b
Consider the Lewis structure for glycine, the simplest amino acid:
(b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygens and the nitrogen atom, and what are the approximate bond angles at the nitrogen?
Problem 61b1
Consider the Lewis structure for acetic acid, which is known as vinegar: (b) What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms, and what are the approximate bond angles at the oxygen that is connected to carbon and hydrogen? What are the hybridizations of the orbitals on the two oxygen atoms?
Problem 61c
Consider the Lewis structure for glycine, the simplest amino acid:
(c) What is the total number of s bonds in the entire molecule, and what is the total number of p bonds?
- (c) Is the p bond in NO2- localized or delocalized?
Problem 63
Problem 64a
(a) Write a single Lewis structure for N2O, and determine the hybridization of the central N atom.
Problem 64c
(c) Would you expect N2O to exhibit delocalized p bonding?
Problem 65c
In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (c) Are there multiple equivalent resonance structures for the ion?
Problem 65d
In the formate ion, HCO2-, the carbon atom is the central atom with the other three atoms attached to it. (d) How many electrons are in the p system of the ion?
Problem 66a
Consider the Lewis structure shown below.
(a) Does the Lewis structure depict a neutral molecule or an ion? If it is an ion, what is the charge on the ion? What is the charge on the ion
Problem 67b
Predict the molecular geometry of each of the following molecules: (b) H O C O C O O H
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
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