(b) If you react BF3 to make the ion BF32-, is this ion planar?

Textbook Question
(b) It turns out that ozone, O3, has a small dipole moment. How is this possible, given that all the atoms are the same?
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(b) It turns out that ozone, O3, has a small dipole moment. How is this possible, given that all the atoms are the same?
Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) IF, (b) CS2, (c) SO3, (d) PCl3, (e) SF6, (f) IF5.
(a) Consider the following two molecules: PCl3 and BCl3. Which molecule has a nonzero dipole moment?
(c) Does the molecule BF2Cl have a dipole moment?