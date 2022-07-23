Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 39b
Chapter 9, Problem 39b

(b) If you react BF3 to make the ion BF32-, is this ion planar?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central atom in the molecule BF3, which is boron (B).
Determine the electron configuration of boron. Boron has an atomic number of 5, so its electron configuration is 1s² 2s² 2p¹.
Understand the geometry of BF3. In BF3, boron forms three bonds with fluorine atoms, resulting in a trigonal planar shape due to sp² hybridization.
Consider the addition of two electrons to form BF3²⁻. Adding two electrons to the molecule will affect the electron geometry and hybridization.
Analyze the new geometry. With the addition of two electrons, the central boron atom will have a total of five electron pairs (three bonding pairs and two lone pairs), leading to a trigonal bipyramidal electron geometry. However, the presence of lone pairs will affect the molecular shape, making it non-planar.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting the spatial orientation of molecules and their reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Molecular Geometry with Two Electron Groups

Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate bonding. In the case of BF3, the boron atom undergoes sp2 hybridization, leading to a trigonal planar geometry. This concept helps explain the bonding and shape of molecules, which is essential for determining if a resulting ion like BF3^2- is planar.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Hybridization

Planarity in Ions

Planarity in ions refers to whether all atoms in the ion lie in the same geometric plane. For an ion to be planar, it typically must have a specific arrangement of bonds and electron pairs that allows for such a configuration. Analyzing the electron distribution and molecular geometry helps determine if the ion BF3^2- maintains a planar structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:07
Square planar complexes show the most complex splitting pattern.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

(b) It turns out that ozone, O3, has a small dipole moment. How is this possible, given that all the atoms are the same?

1662
views
Textbook Question

Predict whether each of the following molecules is polar or nonpolar: (a) IF, (b) CS2, (c) SO3, (d) PCl3, (e) SF6, (f) IF5.

1680
views
Textbook Question

(a) Consider the following two molecules: PCl3 and BCl3. Which molecule has a nonzero dipole moment?

877
views
Textbook Question

(c) Does the molecule BF2Cl have a dipole moment?

1411
views