(a) Explain why BrF4- is square planar, whereas BF4- is tetrahedral.

Textbook Question
Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (d)
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Give the approximate values for the indicated bond angles in the following molecules: (d)
Ammonia, NH3, reacts with incredibly strong bases to produce the amide ion, NH2-. Ammonia can also react with acids to produce the ammonium ion, NH4+. (a) Which species (amide ion, ammonia, or ammonium ion) has the largest H¬N¬H bond angle? (b) Which species has the smallest H¬N¬H bond angle?