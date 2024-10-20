Problem 105c2
Acetylene 1C2H22 and nitrogen 1N22 both contain a triple bond, but they differ greatly in their chemical properties. (c) Write balanced chemical equations for the complete oxidation of N2 to form N2O51g2 and of acetylene to form CO21g2 and H2O1g2. Write a balanced chemical equation for the complete oxidation of acetylene to form CO2( g) and H2O(g).
Problem 1a
For each of these Lewis symbols, indicate the group in the periodic table in which the element X belongs: (a)
Problem 2b
Illustrated are four ions — A, B, X, and Y— showing their relative ionic radii. The ions shown in red carry positive charges: a 2+ charge for A and a 1+ charge for B. Ions shown in blue carry negative charges: a 1- charge for X and a 2- charge for Y. (b) Among the combinations in part (a), which leads to the ionic compound having the largest lattice energy?
Problem 3a
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (a) Which colored balls must represent sodium ions?
Problem 3d
A portion of a two-dimensional 'slab' of NaCl(s) is shown here (see Figure 8.2) in which the ions are numbered. (d) Consider ion 5. How many repulsive interactions are shown for it?
Problem 4a
The orbital diagram that follows shows the valence electrons for a 2+ ion of an element. (a) What is the element?
Problem 5
In the Lewis structure shown here, A, D, E, Q, X, and Z represent elements in the first two rows of the periodic table. Identify all six elements so that the formal charges of all atoms are zero.
Problem 7a
The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (a) How many hydrogen atoms are in the molecule?
Problem 7c
The partial Lewis structure that follows is for a hydrocarbon molecule. In the full Lewis structure, each carbon atom satisfies the octet rule, and there are no unshared electron pairs in the molecule. The carbon—carbon bonds are labeled 1, 2, and 3. (c) Which carbon—carbon bond is the strongest one?
Problem 8b
Consider the Lewis structure for the polyatomic oxyanion shown here, where X is an element from the third period (Na - Ar). By changing the overall charge, n, from 1- to 2- to 3- we get three different polyatomic ions. For each of these ions (b) determine the formal charge of the central atom, X;
Problem 9a
(a) True or false: An element's number of valence electrons is the same as its atomic number.
Problem 9b
(b) How many valence electrons does a nitrogen atom possess?
Problem 9c
(c) An atom has the electron configuration 1s22s22p63s23p2. How many valence electrons does the atom have?
Problem 10a
(a) True or false: The hydrogen atom is most stable when it has a full octet of electrons.
Problem 11c
Consider the element silicon, Si. (c) Which subshells hold the valence electrons?
Problem 12a
(a) Write the electron configuration for the element titanium, Ti. How many valence electrons does this atom possess?
Problem 12b
(b) Hafnium, Hf, is also found in group 4. Write the electron configuration for Hf.
Problem 12c
(c) Ti and Hf behave as though they possess the same number of valence electrons. Which of the subshells in the electron configuration of Hf behave as valence orbitals? Which behave as core orbitals?
Problem 13c
Write the Lewis symbol for atoms of each of the following elements: (c) Ar
Problem 14c
What is the Lewis symbol for each of the following atoms or ions? (c) Sn2+
Problem 15a
(a) Using Lewis symbols, make a sketch of the reaction between magnesium and oxygen atoms to give the ionic substance MgO
Problem 17a
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (a) Al and Cl
Problem 17b
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (b) Mg and O
Problem 17d
Predict the chemical formula of the ionic compound formed between the following pairs of elements: (d) Li and O.
Problem 18c
Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (c) strontium and sulfur
Problem 18d
Which ionic compound is expected to form from combining the following pairs of elements? (d) aluminum and selenium.
Problem 19
Write the electron configuration for each of the following ions, and determine which ones possess noble-gas configurations: (a) Be2+, (b) Mn2+, (c) Cd2+, (d) Fe3+, (e) Tl+, (f) At-.
Problem 21b
(b) Write the chemical equation that represents the process of lattice energy for the case of NaCl.
Problem 21c
(c) Would you expect salts like NaCl, which have singly charged ions, to have larger or smaller lattice energies compared to salts like CaO which are composed of doubly-charged ions?
Problem 22a
NaCl and KF have the same crystal structure. The only difference between the two is the distance that separates cations and anions. (a) The lattice energies of NaCl and KF are given in Table 8.1. Based on the lattice energies, would you expect the Na─Cl or the K─F distance to be longer?
Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Back