Problem 66b
The coordination number for the Al3+ ion is typically between four and six. Use the anion coordination number to determine the Al3 + coordination number in the following compounds: (b) Al2O3 where the oxygen ions are six coordinate.
Problem 66c
The coordination number for the Al3+ ion is typically between four and six. Use the anion coordination number to determine the Al3 + coordination number in the following compounds: (c) AlN where the nitride ions are four coordinate.
- Classify each of the following statements as true or false: (a) Although both molecular solids and covalent-network solids have covalent bonds, the melting points of molecular solids are much lower because their covalent bonds are much weaker. (b) Other factors being equal, highly symmetric molecules tend to form solids with higher melting points than asymmetrically shaped molecules.
Problem 67
- Classify each of the following statements as true or false: (a) For molecular solids, the melting point generally increases as the strengths of the covalent bonds increase. (b) For molecular solids, the melting point generally increases as the strengths of the intermolecular forces increase.
Problem 68
Problem 69a
Both covalent-network solids and ionic solids can have melting points well in excess of room temperature, and both can be poor conductors of electricity in their pure form. However, in other ways their properties are quite different. (a) Which type of solid is more likely to dissolve in water?
Problem 73
If you want to dope GaAs to make an n-type semiconductor with an element to replace Ga, which element would you pick? a. Zn b. Al c. In or d. Si
- If you want to dope GaAs to make a p-type semiconductor with an element to replace As, which element(s) would you pick?
Problem 74
Problem 76d
Cadmium telluride is an important material for solar cells. (d) With respect to silicon, does CdTe absorb a larger or smaller portion of the solar spectrum?
- The first LEDs were made from GaAs, which has a band gap of 1.43 eV. What wavelength of light would be emitted from an LED made from GaAs? What region of the electromagnetic spectrum does this light correspond to: ultraviolet, visible, or infrared?
Problem 78
Problem 81
(a) What is a monomer? (b) Which of these molecules can be used as a monomer: ethanol, ethene (also called ethylene), methane?
- State whether each of these numbers is a reasonable value for a polymer’s molecular weight: 100 amu, 10,000 amu, 100,000 amu, 1,000,000 amu.
Problem 83
- Indicate whether the following statement is true or false: For an addition polymerization, there are no by-products of the reaction (assuming 100% yield).
Problem 84
Problem 86
Write a balanced chemical equation for the formation of a polymer via a condensation reaction from the monomers succinic acid 1HOOCCH2CH2COOH2 and ethylenediamine 1H2NCH2CH2NH22.
- An addition polymerization forms the polymer originally used as Saran™ wrap. It has the following structure −[CCl2−CH2]−n. Draw the structure of the monomer.
Problem 87
Problem 88b
Write the chemical equation that represents the formation of (b) polyacrylonitrile from acrylonitrile (polyacrylonitrile is used in home furnishings, craft yarns, clothing, and many other items).
- If you want to make a polymer for plastic wrap, should you strive to make a polymer that has a high or low degree of crystallinity?
Problem 93
Problem 96a
CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit light equal to the band gap energy. (a) What color is the emitted light?
Problem 96b
CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit light equal to the band gap energy. (b) Would appropriately sized CdS quantum dots be able to emit blue light?
Problem 96c
CdS has a band gap of 2.4 eV. If large crystals of CdS are illuminated with ultraviolet light, they emit light equal to the band gap energy. (c) What about red light?
Problem 101
Which statement correctly describes a difference between graphene and graphite? (a) Graphene is a molecule but graphite is not. (b) Graphene is a single sheet of carbon atoms and graphite contains many, and larger, sheets of carbon atoms. (c) Graphene is an insulator but graphite is a metal. (d) Graphite is pure carbon but graphene is not. (e) The carbons are sp2 hybridized in graphene but sp3 hybridized in graphite.
- What evidence supports the notion that buckyballs are actual molecules and not extended materials? (a) Buckyballs are made of carbon. (b) Buckyballs have a well-defined atomic structure and molecular weight. (c) Buckyballs have a well-defined melting point. (d) Buckyballs are semiconductors. (e) More than one of the previous choices.
Problem 102
Problem 105
Imagine the primitive cubic lattice. Now imagine pushing on top of it, straight down. Next, stretch another face by pulling it to the right. All angles remain 90°. What kind of primitive lattice have you made?
Problem 106
Pure iron crystallizes in a body-centered cubic structure, shown in the figure. but small amounts of impurities can stabilize a facecentered cubic structure. Which form of iron has a higher density?
- Cinnabar (HgS) was utilized as a pigment known as vermillion. It has a band gap of 2.20 eV near room temperature for the bulk solid. What wavelength of light (in nm) would a photon of this energy correspond to?
Problem 109
Problem 111b
Silicon carbide, SiC, has the three-dimensional structure shown in the figure.
(b) Would you expect the bonding in SiC to be predominantly ionic, metallic, or covalent?
Problem 112b
Energy bands are considered continuous due to the large number of closely spaced energy levels. The range of energy levels in a crystal of copper is approximately 1×10−19 J. Assuming equal spacing between levels, one can approximate the spacing between energy levels by dividing the range of energies by the number of atoms in the crystal. b. Determine the average spacing in J between energy levels in the copper metal in part (a).
Problem 114c
Sodium oxide (Na2O) adopts a cubic structure with Na atoms represented by green spheres and O atoms by red spheres.
(c) The unit cell edge length is 5.550 Å. Determine the density of Na2O.
- Teflon is a polymer formed by the polymerization of F2C=CF2. (a) Draw the structure of a section of this polymer. (b) What type of polymerization reaction is required to form Teflon?
Problem 115
- Hydrogen bonding between polyamide chains plays an important role in determining the properties of a nylon such as nylon 6,6 (Table 12.6). Draw the structural formulas for two adjacent chains of nylon 6,6 and show where hydrogen-bonding interactions could occur between them.
Problem 116
Problem 117
In their study of X-ray diffraction, William and Lawrence Bragg determined that the relationship among the wavelength of the radiation 1l2, the angle at which the radiation is diffracted 1u2, and the distance between planes of atoms in the crystal that cause the diffraction (d) is given by nl = 2d sin u. X rays from a copper X-ray tube that have a wavelength of 1.54 Å are diffracted at an angle of 14.22 degrees by crystalline silicon. Using the Bragg equation, calculate the distance between the planes of atoms responsible for diffraction in this crystal, assuming n = 1 (first-order diffraction).
Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
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