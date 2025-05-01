Problem 117

In their study of X-ray diffraction, William and Lawrence Bragg determined that the relationship among the wavelength of the radiation 1l2, the angle at which the radiation is diffracted 1u2, and the distance between planes of atoms in the crystal that cause the diffraction (d) is given by nl = 2d sin u. X rays from a copper X-ray tube that have a wavelength of 1.54 Å are diffracted at an angle of 14.22 degrees by crystalline silicon. Using the Bragg equation, calculate the distance between the planes of atoms responsible for diffraction in this crystal, assuming n = 1 (first-order diffraction).