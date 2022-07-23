Atomic Size and Bonding

Atomic size refers to the radius of an atom, which can influence the distance between atoms in a crystal lattice. In the case of cinnabar (HgS) and tiemannite (HgSe), the larger unit cell length in tiemannite can be attributed to the larger atomic radius of selenium compared to sulfur. This difference in atomic size affects the overall dimensions of the unit cell and the stability of the crystal structure.