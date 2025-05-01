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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 81
Chapter 12, Problem 81

(a) What is a monomer? (b) Which of these molecules can be used as a monomer: ethanol, ethene (also called ethylene), methane?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a monomer: A monomer is a molecule that can undergo polymerization, binding chemically to other molecules to form a polymer.
Identify the functional groups or characteristics that allow a molecule to act as a monomer. Typically, monomers have double bonds or reactive groups that can form bonds with other monomers.
Analyze each molecule: Ethanol (C_2H_5OH) is an alcohol with a hydroxyl group, which is not typically reactive enough to form polymers through addition polymerization.
Consider ethene (C_2H_4), which has a carbon-carbon double bond. This double bond can open up and link with other ethene molecules, making it a suitable monomer for addition polymerization.
Evaluate methane (CH_4), which is a saturated hydrocarbon with single bonds only, making it generally unreactive for polymerization.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monomers and Polymers

Monomers are small, simple molecules that can chemically bond to form larger structures known as polymers. In polymer chemistry, monomers serve as the building blocks for creating various materials, such as plastics and fibers. Understanding the distinction between monomers and polymers is essential for identifying which substances can participate in polymerization reactions.
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Types of Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon. They can be classified into alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes based on the types of bonds between carbon atoms. Ethene (ethylene) is an alkene with a double bond, making it a suitable candidate for polymerization, while ethanol and methane do not have the same reactivity for forming long-chain polymers.
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Polymerization Process

Polymerization is the chemical process through which monomers link together to form polymers. There are two main types: addition polymerization, where unsaturated monomers like alkenes react to form a polymer, and condensation polymerization, which involves the elimination of small molecules like water. Recognizing the conditions and types of monomers that can undergo polymerization is crucial for determining their suitability as monomers.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a balanced chemical equation for the formation of a polymer via a condensation reaction from the monomers succinic acid 1HOOCCH2CH2COOH2 and ethylenediamine 1H2NCH2CH2NH22.

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Textbook Question

Cadmium telluride is an important material for solar cells. (d) With respect to silicon, does CdTe absorb a larger or smaller portion of the solar spectrum?

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