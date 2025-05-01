Textbook Question
Write a balanced chemical equation for the formation of a polymer via a condensation reaction from the monomers succinic acid 1HOOCCH2CH2COOH2 and ethylenediamine 1H2NCH2CH2NH22.
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Write a balanced chemical equation for the formation of a polymer via a condensation reaction from the monomers succinic acid 1HOOCCH2CH2COOH2 and ethylenediamine 1H2NCH2CH2NH22.
Cadmium telluride is an important material for solar cells. (d) With respect to silicon, does CdTe absorb a larger or smaller portion of the solar spectrum?