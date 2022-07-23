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Ch.12 - Solids and Modern Materials
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Modern MaterialsProblem 63a
Chapter 12, Problem 63a

CuI, CsI, and NaI each adopt a different type of structure. The three different structures to consider are those shown in Figure 12.25 for CsCl, NaCl, and ZnS. a. Use ionic radii, Cs+(𝑟=1.81 Å), Na+(𝑟=1.16 Å), Cu+(𝑟=0.74 Å), and, I−(𝑟=2.06 Å), to predict which compound will crystallize with which structure.

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Identify the three structures: CsCl, NaCl, and ZnS, and understand their coordination numbers and geometries.
Calculate the radius ratio (cation radius/anion radius) for each compound: CuI, CsI, and NaI.
Compare the calculated radius ratios to the typical radius ratio ranges for each structure type: CsCl (0.732-1.0), NaCl (0.414-0.732), and ZnS (0.225-0.414).
Assign each compound to the structure type that matches its radius ratio.
Verify the assignments by considering the coordination numbers and the stability of the resulting structures.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Radii

Ionic radii refer to the effective size of an ion in a crystal lattice, which influences how ions pack together in a solid structure. The size of the cation and anion affects the stability and type of crystal lattice formed. Larger anions can accommodate smaller cations, while the ratio of their sizes can help predict the type of structure, such as cubic or hexagonal.
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Ranking Ionic Radii

Crystal Structures

Crystal structures describe the ordered arrangement of atoms, ions, or molecules in a crystalline material. Common structures include face-centered cubic (FCC), body-centered cubic (BCC), and hexagonal close-packed (HCP). The type of crystal structure adopted by a compound is influenced by the ionic sizes and charges of the constituent ions, which dictate how they interact and arrange themselves.
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Coordination Number

The coordination number is the number of nearest neighbor ions surrounding a central ion in a crystal lattice. It is crucial for determining the geometry of the crystal structure. For example, in a cubic structure, the coordination number is typically 6, while in tetrahedral arrangements, it is 4. This concept helps predict the stability and arrangement of ions based on their sizes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The coordination number for the Al3+ ion is typically between four and six. Use the anion coordination number to determine the Al3 + coordination number in the following compounds: (b) Al2O3 where the oxygen ions are six coordinate.

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Textbook Question

A particular form of cinnabar (HgS) adopts the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge is 5.852 Å. (b) The mineral tiemannite (HgSe) also forms a solid phase with the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge in this mineral is 6.085 Å. What accounts for the larger unit cell length in tiemmanite?

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Textbook Question

A particular form of cinnabar (HgS) adopts the zinc blende structure. The length of the unit cell edge is 5.852 Å. (a) Calculate the density of HgS in this form. (c) Which of the two substances has the higher density? How do you account for the difference in densities?

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Textbook Question

The coordination number for the Al3+ ion is typically between four and six. Use the anion coordination number to determine the Al3 + coordination number in the following compounds: (a) AlF3 where the fluoride ions are two coordinate.

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