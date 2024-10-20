Problem 2b
This figure shows the interaction of a cation with surrounding water molecules. (b) Which of the following explanations accounts for the fact that the ion–solvent interaction is greater for Li+ than for K+? a. Li+ is of lower mass than K+. b. The ionization energy of Li is higher than that for K. c. Li+ has a smaller ionic radius than K+. d. Li has a lower density than K. e. Li reacts with water more slowly than K. [Section 13.1]
Problem 3b
Consider two ionic solids, both composed of singly charged ions, that have different lattice energies. (b) If not, which solid will be more soluble in water, the one with the larger lattice energy or the one with the smaller lattice energy? Assume that solute–solvent interactions are the same for both solids. [Section 13.1]
Problem 7
The structures of vitamins E and B6 are shown below. Predict which is more water soluble and which is more fat soluble. [Section 13.3]
Problem 9b
The figure shows two identical volumetric flasks containing the same solution at two temperatures. (b) Does the molality of the solution change with the change in temperature? [Section 13.4]
Problem 10b
This portion of a phase diagram shows the vapor–pressure curves of a volatile solvent and of a solution of that solvent containing a nonvolatile solute. (b) What are the normal boiling points of the solvent and the solution? [Section 13.5]
Problem 11
Suppose you had a balloon made of some highly flexible semipermeable membrane. The balloon is filled completely with a 0.2 M solution of some solute and is submerged in a 0.1 M solution of the same solute:
Initially, the volume of solution in the balloon is 0.25 L. Assuming the volume outside the semipermeable membrane is large, as the illustration shows, what would you expect for the solution volume inside the balloon once the system has come to equilibrium through osmosis? [Section 13.5]
Problem 12
The diagrams shown represent an emulsion, a true solution, and a liquid crystal. The colored balls represent different liquid molecules. Which diagram corresponds to which type of mixture? [Section 13.6]
Problem 15a
Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction that should be most important in each of the following solutions: a. CCl4 in benzene (C6H6),
Problem 15b
Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction that should be most important in each of the following solutions: b. methanol (CH3OH) in water,
Problem 15c
Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction that should be most important in each of the following solutions: c. KBr in water,
Problem 15d
Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction that should be most important in each of the following solutions: d. HCl in acetonitrile (CH3CN).
Problem 16a
Indicate the principal type of solute–solvent interaction in each of the following solutions and rank the solutions from weakest to strongest solute–solvent interaction: (a) KCl in water
Problem 16b
Indicate the principal type of solute–solvent interaction in each of the following solutions and rank the solutions from weakest to strongest solute–solvent interaction: (b) CH2Cl2 in benzene (C6H6)
Problem 16c
Indicate the principal type of solute–solvent interaction in each of the following solutions and rank the solutions from weakest to strongest solute–solvent interaction: (c) methanol (CH3OH) in water
Problem 17b
An ionic compound has a very negative ∆Hsoln in water (b) Which term would you expect to be the largest negative number: ∆Hsolvent, ∆Hsolute, or ∆Hmix?
Problem 18a
When ammonium chloride dissolves in water, the solution becomes colder. (a) Is the solution process exothermic or endothermic?
Problem 18b
When ammonium chloride dissolves in water, the solution becomes colder. (b) Why does the solution form?
Problem 21a
Two nonpolar organic liquids, hexane (C6H14) and heptane (C7H16), are mixed. (a) Do you expect ∆Hsoln to be a large positive number, a large negative number, or close to zero? Explain.
Problem 21b
Two nonpolar organic liquids, hexane (C6H14) and heptane (C7H16), are mixed. (b) Hexane and heptane are miscible with each other in all proportions. In making a solution of them, is the entropy of the system increased, decreased, or close to zero, compared to the separate pure liquids?
Problem 22
KBr is relatively soluble in water, yet its enthalpy of solution is + 19.8 kJ/mol. Which of the following statements provides the best explanation for this behavior? (a) Potassium salts are always soluble in water. (b) The entropy of mixing must be unfavorable. (c) The enthalpy of mixing must be small compared to the enthalpies for breaking up water–water interactions and K–Br ionic interactions. (d) KBr has a high molar mass compared to other salts like NaCl.
Problem 25c
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine whether the addition of 40.0 g of each of the following ionic solids to 100 g of water at 40 °C will lead to a saturated solution:(c) K2Cr2O7
Problem 25d
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine whether the addition of 40.0 g of each of the following ionic solids to 100 g of water at 40 °C will lead to a saturated solution: (d) Pb(NO3)2.
Problem 26b
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (b) Pb(NO3)2,
Problem 26c
By referring to Figure 13.15, determine the mass of each of the following salts required to form a saturated solution in 250 g of water at 30 °C: (c) Ce2(SO4)3.
Problem 28
Oil and water are immiscible. Which is the most likely reason? (a) Oil molecules are denser than water. (b) Oil molecules are composed mostly of carbon and hydrogen. (c) Oil molecules have higher molar masses than water. (d) Oil molecules have higher vapor pressures than water. (e) Oil molecules have higher boiling points than water.
Problem 33b
Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in hexane, C6H14: b. benzene (C6H6) or glycerol, CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH,
Problem 34a
Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in water: (a) cyclohexane (C6H12) or glucose (C6H12O6),
Problem 34c
Which of the following in each pair is likely to be more soluble in water: (c) HCl or ethyl chloride (CH3CH2Cl)? Explain in each case.
Problem 35d
Indicate whether each statement is true or false: (d) If you take a saturated solution and raise its temperature, you can (usually) add more solute and make the solution even more concentrated.
Problem 39a
(a) Calculate the mass percentage of Na2SO4 in a solution containing 10.6 g of Na2SO4 in 483 g of water.
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
