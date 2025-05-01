CuI, CsI, and NaI each adopt a different type of structure. The three different structures to consider are those shown in Figure 12.25 for CsCl, NaCl, and ZnS. a. Use ionic radii, Cs+(𝑟=1.81 Å), Na+(𝑟=1.16 Å), Cu+(𝑟=0.74 Å), and, I−(𝑟=2.06 Å), to predict which compound will crystallize with which structure.