Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction that should be most important in each of the following solutions: b. methanol (CH3OH) in water,
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 13, Problem 15c
Indicate the type of solute–solvent interaction that should be most important in each of the following solutions: c. KBr in water,
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1
Identify the solute and solvent in the given solution. In this case, the solute is KBr (potassium bromide) and the solvent is water (H2O).
Recognize the type of particles involved in the solute and solvent. KBr is an ionic compound, consisting of potassium (K+) ions and bromide (Br-) ions. Water is a polar molecule with partial positive charges on the hydrogen atoms and a partial negative charge on the oxygen atom.
Understand the concept of solute-solvent interactions. These interactions are crucial for the dissolution process and depend on the nature of both the solute and the solvent.
Consider the principle that 'like dissolves like'. Ionic and polar compounds tend to dissolve well in polar solvents due to the electrostatic attractions between the charged parts of the molecules.
Conclude that the most important type of solute-solvent interaction in the solution of KBr in water is the ion-dipole interaction. The positive (K+) and negative (Br-) ions from KBr will interact with the partial negative oxygen and partial positive hydrogen ends of the water molecules, respectively.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Compounds
Ionic compounds, like KBr, consist of positively and negatively charged ions. When dissolved in water, these ions separate and interact with water molecules, which is crucial for understanding solute-solvent interactions. The strength of these interactions influences the solubility and behavior of the ionic compound in the solution.
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Hydration
Hydration refers to the process where water molecules surround and interact with solute ions. In the case of KBr in water, the polar water molecules stabilize the separated K+ and Br- ions through ion-dipole interactions, which are essential for dissolving ionic substances in polar solvents like water.
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Solubility Principles
The principle of 'like dissolves like' is fundamental in chemistry, indicating that polar solvents dissolve polar solutes effectively. Since water is a polar solvent, it is particularly effective at dissolving ionic compounds such as KBr, where the strong interactions between the ions and water molecules lead to high solubility.
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Indicate the principal type of solute–solvent interaction in each of the following solutions and rank the solutions from weakest to strongest solute–solvent interaction: (c) methanol (CH3OH) in water
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