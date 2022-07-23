Ionic Interactions

Ionic interactions are the forces that hold ionic compounds together, such as the attraction between K+ and Br- ions in KBr. When KBr dissolves, these ionic bonds must be broken, which requires energy. If the energy released from the formation of new interactions between KBr and water molecules is less than the energy needed to break the original ionic and water-water interactions, the dissolution process will be endothermic, as indicated by the positive enthalpy of solution.