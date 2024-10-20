Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polarity and Solubility
The principle of 'like dissolves like' explains that polar substances tend to dissolve in polar solvents, while nonpolar substances dissolve in nonpolar solvents. Water is a polar solvent due to its significant dipole moment, allowing it to effectively interact with and dissolve ionic compounds like NaCl. In contrast, benzene is a nonpolar solvent, which does not interact favorably with ionic compounds.
Ionic Compounds and Solvation
Ionic compounds, such as NaCl, consist of positively and negatively charged ions. When dissolved in water, these ions are surrounded by water molecules, a process known as solvation, which stabilizes the ions in solution. The strong interactions between water molecules and the ions overcome the ionic bonds in NaCl, facilitating its dissolution.
Dipole Moment
The dipole moment is a measure of the separation of positive and negative charges in a molecule, indicating its polarity. Water has a high dipole moment due to its bent shape and electronegative oxygen atom, making it an effective solvent for ionic compounds. In contrast, benzene has a zero dipole moment, rendering it ineffective for dissolving ionic substances like NaCl.
