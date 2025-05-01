Problem 64b
You make a solution of a nonvolatile solute with a liquid solvent. Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false.
b. The freezing point of the solution is independent of the concentration of the solute.
- Consider two solutions, one formed by adding 10 g of glucose (C6H12O6) to 1 L of water and the other formed by adding 10 g of sucrose (C12H22O11) to 1 L of water. Calculate the vapor pressure for each solution at 20 °C; the vapor pressure of pure water at this temperature is 17.5 torr.
Problem 65
Problem 66a
a. The vapor pressure of pure water at 60°C is 149 torr. What vapor pressure is predicted by Raoult’s law for a solution at 60°C that is 50 mol % water and 50 mol % ethylene glycol (a nonvolatile solute)?
- (a) Calculate the vapor pressure of water above a solution prepared by adding 22.5 g of lactose (C12H22O11) to 200.0 g of water at 338 K. (Vapor–pressure data for water are given in Appendix B.)
Problem 67
- (b) Calculate the mass of ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) that must be added to 1.00 kg of ethanol (C2H5OH) to reduce its vapor pressure by 10.0 torr at 35 °C. The vapor pressure of pure ethanol at 35 °C is 1.00 x 10^2 torr.
Problem 68
Problem 69a
At 63.5 °C, the vapor pressure of H2O is 175 torr, and that of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 400 torr. A solution is made by mixing equal masses of H2O and C2H5OH. (a) What is the mole fraction of ethanol in the solution?
Problem 69b
At 63.5 °C, the vapor pressure of H2O is 175 torr, and that of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 400 torr. A solution is made by mixing equal masses of H2O and C2H5OH. (b) Assuming ideal solution behavior, what is the vapor pressure of the solution at 63.5 °C?
Problem 70a
At 20 °C, the vapor pressure of benzene (C6H6) is 75 torr, and that of toluene (C7H8) is 22 torr. Assume that benzene and toluene form an ideal solution. (a) What is the composition in mole fraction of a solution that has a vapor pressure of 35 torr at 20 °C?
Problem 73
List the following aqueous solutions in order of increasing boiling point: 0.120 m glucose, 0.050 m LiBr, 0.050 m Zn(NO3)2.
- List the following aqueous solutions in order of decreasing freezing point: 0.040 m glycerin (C3H8O3), 0.020 m KBr, 0.030 m phenol (C6H5OH).
Problem 74
- How many grams of ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) must be added to 1.00 kg of water to produce a solution that freezes at -5.00 °C?
Problem 77
- What is the osmotic pressure formed by dissolving 44.2 mg of aspirin (C9H8O4) in 0.358 L of water at 25 °C?
Problem 79
Problem 81
Adrenaline is the hormone that triggers the release of extra glucose molecules in times of stress or emergency. A solution of 0.64 g of adrenaline in 36.0 g of CCl4 elevates the boiling point by 0.49 °C. Calculate the approximate molar mass of adrenaline from this data.
Problem 82
Lauryl alcohol is obtained from coconut oil and is used to make detergents. A solution of 5.00 g of lauryl alcohol in 0.100 kg of benzene freezes at 4.1 °C. What is the molar mass of lauryl alcohol from these data? See Table 13.3 for the normal freezing point and 𝐾f of benzene.
Problem 83
Lysozyme is an enzyme that breaks bacterial cell walls. A solution containing 0.150 g of this enzyme in 210 mL of solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.953 torr at 25 °C. What is the molar mass of lysozyme?
Problem 84
A dilute aqueous solution of an organic compound soluble in water is formed by dissolving 2.35 g of the compound in water to form 0.250 L of solution. The resulting solution has an osmotic pressure of 0.605 atm at 25 °C. Assuming that the organic compound is a nonelectrolyte, what is its molar mass?
Problem 85
The osmotic pressure of a 0.010 M aqueous solution of CaCl2 is found to be 0.674 atm at 25 °C. Calculate the van't Hoff factor, i, for the solution.
Problem 90
Aerosols are important components of the atmosphere. Does the presence of aerosols in the atmosphere increase or decrease the amount of sunlight that arrives at the Earth's surface, compared to an 'aerosol-free' atmosphere? Explain your reasoning.
- Proteins can be precipitated out of aqueous solution by the addition of an electrolyte; this process is called “salting out” the protein. A friend of yours who is taking a biochemistry class says that salting out works because the waters of hydration that surround the protein prefer to surround the electrolyte as the electrolyte is added; therefore, the protein’s hydration shell is stripped away, leading to protein precipitation. Another friend of yours in the same biochemistry class says that salting out works because the incoming ions adsorb tightly to the protein, making ion pairs on the protein surface, which end up giving the protein a zero net charge in water, and therefore leading to precipitation. Discuss these two hypotheses. What kind of measurements would you need to make to distinguish between these two hypotheses?
Problem 91
Problem 93a
The “free-base” form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H22ClO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms.
a. Which form of cocaine, the free base or the hydrochloride, is relatively water-soluble?
Problem 93e
The 'free-base' form of cocaine (C17H21NO4) and its protonated hydrochloride form (C17H21NO4) are shown below; the free-base form can be converted to the hydrochloride form with one equivalent of HCl. For clarity, not all the carbon and hydrogen atoms are shown; each vertex represents a carbon atom with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms so that each carbon makes four bonds to other atoms (e) How many mL of a concentrated 18.0 M HCl aqueous solution would it take to convert 1.00 kilograms (a 'kilo') of the free-base form of cocaine into its hydrochloride form?
Problem 95a
Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (a) What is this concentration in mol/L?
Problem 95b
Most fish need at least 4 ppm dissolved O2 in water for survival. (b) What partial pressure of O2 above water is needed to obtain 4 ppm O2 in water at 10 °C? (The Henry's law constant for O2 at this temperature is 1.71⨉10-3 mol/L-atm.)
Problem 96a
The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (a) Assuming that the solubility of radon in water with 1 atm pressure of the gas over the water at 30 °C is 7.27⨉10-3 M, what is the Henry's law constant for radon in water at this temperature?
Problem 96b
The presence of the radioactive gas radon (Rn) in well water presents a possible health hazard in parts of the United States. (b) A sample consisting of various gases contains 3.5 × 10-6 mole fraction of radon. This gas at a total pressure of 32 atm is shaken with water at 30 °C. Calculate the molar concentration of radon in the water.
- Glucose makes up about 0.10% by mass of human blood. Calculate this concentration in molality. What further information would you need to determine the molarity of the solution?
Problem 97
Problem 99a
The maximum allowable concentration of lead in drinking water is 9.0 ppb. (a) Calculate the molarity of lead in a 9.0-ppb solution.
Problem 101a
Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (a) molality,
Problem 101b
Acetonitrile (CH3CN) is a polar organic solvent that dissolves a wide range of solutes, including many salts. The density of a 1.80 M LiBr solution in acetonitrile is 0.826 g/cm3. Calculate the concentration of the solution in (b) mole fraction of LiBr,
Problem 103a
Two beakers are placed in a sealed box at 25 °C. One beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.050 M aqueous solution of a nonvolatile nonelectrolyte. The other beaker contains 30.0 mL of a 0.035 M aqueous solution of NaCl. The water vapor from the two solutions reaches equilibrium. (a) In which beaker does the solution level rise, and in which one does it fall?
Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
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