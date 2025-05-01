Problem 49c

The density of acetonitrile (CH 3 CN) is 0.786 g/mL and the density of methanol (CH 3 OH) is 0.791 g/mL. A solution is made by dissolving 22.5 mL of CH 3 OH in 98.7 mL of CH3CN. (c) Assuming that the volumes are additive, what is the molarity of CH 3 OH in the solution?