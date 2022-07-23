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Ch.13 - Properties of Solutions
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.13 - Properties of SolutionsProblem 61
Chapter 13, Problem 61

Suppose that you want to use reverse osmosis to reduce the salt content of brackish water containing 0.22 M total salt concentration to a value of 0.01 M, thus rendering it usable for human consumption. What is the minimum pressure that needs to be applied in the permeators (Figure 13.26) to achieve this goal, assuming that the operation occurs at 298 K?

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Identify the initial and final concentrations of the salt solution: initial concentration \( C_i = 0.22 \text{ M} \) and final concentration \( C_f = 0.01 \text{ M} \).
Use the van 't Hoff equation for osmotic pressure: \( \Pi = iMRT \), where \( i \) is the van 't Hoff factor, \( M \) is the molarity, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.
Calculate the initial osmotic pressure \( \Pi_i \) using the initial concentration \( C_i \), assuming \( i = 1 \) for simplicity: \( \Pi_i = iC_iRT \).
Calculate the final osmotic pressure \( \Pi_f \) using the final concentration \( C_f \): \( \Pi_f = iC_fRT \).
Determine the minimum pressure needed by finding the difference in osmotic pressures: \( \Delta \Pi = \Pi_i - \Pi_f \). This \( \Delta \Pi \) is the minimum pressure that must be applied to achieve the desired reduction in salt concentration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reverse Osmosis

Reverse osmosis is a water purification process that uses a semipermeable membrane to remove ions, molecules, and larger particles from drinking water. In this process, pressure is applied to overcome osmotic pressure, allowing water to flow from a region of higher solute concentration to a region of lower solute concentration, effectively reducing the salt content in brackish water.
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Osmotic Pressure

Osmotic pressure is the pressure required to stop the flow of solvent into a solution through a semipermeable membrane. It is directly proportional to the concentration of solute particles in the solution, as described by the van 't Hoff equation. Understanding osmotic pressure is crucial for determining the minimum pressure needed in reverse osmosis to achieve the desired reduction in salt concentration.
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Ideal Gas Law and Temperature

The ideal gas law relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas, expressed as PV=nRT. In the context of reverse osmosis, temperature (298 K in this case) affects the kinetic energy of the molecules and, consequently, the osmotic pressure. This relationship is important for calculating the minimum pressure needed to achieve the desired salt concentration in the water.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Brass is a substitutional alloy consisting of a solution of copper and zinc. A particular sample of red brass consisting of 80.0 % Cu and 20.0 % Zn by mass has a density of 8750 kg/m3. (a) What is the molality of Zn in the solid solution?

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Textbook Question

Assume that a portable reverse-osmosis apparatus operates on seawater, whose effective concentration (the concentration of dissolved ions) is 1.12 M, and that the desalinated water output has an effective molarity of about 0.02 M. What minimum pressure must be applied by hand pumping at 297 K to cause reverse osmosis to occur?

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Textbook Question

Commercial aqueous nitric acid has a density of 1.42 g/mL and is 16 M. Calculate the percent HNO3 by mass in the solution.

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Textbook Question

Brass is a substitutional alloy consisting of a solution of copper and zinc. A particular sample of red brass consisting of 80.0 % Cu and 20.0 % Zn by mass has a density of 8750 kg/m3. (b) What is the molarity of Zn in the solution?

966
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Textbook Question

You make a solution of a nonvolatile solute with a liquid solvent. Indicate if each of the following statements is true or false.

a. The solid that forms as the solution freezes is nearly pure solute.