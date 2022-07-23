Boiling Point Elevation

Boiling point elevation occurs when a non-volatile solute is added to a solvent, resulting in an increase in the boiling point of the solution compared to the pure solvent. The extent of this elevation is directly proportional to the molality of the solute and the van 't Hoff factor (i), which accounts for the number of particles the solute dissociates into. Thus, solutions with higher concentrations of solute particles will have higher boiling points.