Raoult's Law

Raoult's Law states that the vapor pressure of a solvent in a solution is directly proportional to the mole fraction of the solvent in the solution. For an ideal solution, the total vapor pressure is the sum of the partial pressures of each component, calculated using their respective mole fractions and pure component vapor pressures. This law is essential for solving the problem, as it allows us to relate the vapor pressure of the solution to its composition.