Textbook Question
List the following aqueous solutions in order of increasing boiling point: 0.120 m glucose, 0.050 m LiBr, 0.050 m Zn(NO3)2.
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List the following aqueous solutions in order of increasing boiling point: 0.120 m glucose, 0.050 m LiBr, 0.050 m Zn(NO3)2.
At 63.5 °C, the vapor pressure of H2O is 175 torr, and that of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 400 torr. A solution is made by mixing equal masses of H2O and C2H5OH. (a) What is the mole fraction of ethanol in the solution?
At 63.5 °C, the vapor pressure of H2O is 175 torr, and that of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 400 torr. A solution is made by mixing equal masses of H2O and C2H5OH. (b) Assuming ideal solution behavior, what is the vapor pressure of the solution at 63.5 °C?