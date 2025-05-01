Problem 56b
For each of the following reactions, write a balanced equation, calculate the standard emf, calculate ∆G° at 298 K, and calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K. (b) In acidic solution, copper(I) ion is oxidized to copper(II) ion by nitrate ion.
Problem 56c
For each of the following reactions, write a balanced equation, calculate the standard emf, calculate ∆G° at 298 K, and calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K. (c) In basic solution, Cr1OH231s2 is oxidized to CrO42-1aq2 by ClO-1aq2.
- If the equilibrium constant for a two-electron redox reaction at 298 K is 1.5 * 10⁻⁴, calculate the corresponding ∆G° and E°.
Problem 57
Problem 57d
From each of the following pairs of substances, use data in Appendix E to choose the one that is the stronger reducing agent: (d) BrO3-1aq2 or IO3-1aq2
- If the equilibrium constant for a one-electron redox reaction at 298 K is 8.7 * 10^4, calculate the corresponding ∆G° and E°.
Problem 58
Problem 59
Using the standard reduction potentials listed in Appendix E, calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the following reactions at 298 K:
(a) Fe(s) + Ni2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Ni(s)
(b) Co(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Co2+(aq) + H2(g)
(c) 10 Br-(aq) + 2 MnO4-(aq) + 16 H+(aq) → 2 Mn2+(aq) + 8 H2O(l) + 5 Br2(l)
- Using the standard reduction potentials listed in Appendix E, calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the following reactions at 298 K: (a) Cu(s) + 2 Ag+(aq) → Cu2+(aq) + 2 Ag(s) (b) 3 Ce4+(aq) + Bi(s) + H2O(l) → 3 Ce3+(aq) + BiO+(aq) + 2 H+(aq) (c) N2H5+(aq) + 4 Fe(CN)6^3- (aq) → N2(g) + 5 H+(aq) + 4 Fe(CN)6^4-(aq)
Problem 60
Problem 61a
A cell has a standard cell potential of +0.177 V at 298 K. What is the value of the equilibrium constant for the reaction
(a) if n = 1?
Problem 62
At 298 K a cell reaction has a standard cell potential of +0.17 V. The equilibrium constant for the reaction is 5.5 × 105. What is the value of n for the reaction?
- A voltaic cell is constructed with all reactants and products in their standard states. Will the concentration of the reactants increase, decrease, or remain the same as the cell operates?
Problem 66
Problem 68
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: Al1s2 + 3 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Al3+1aq2 + 3 Ag1s2 What is the effect on the cell emf of each of the following changes? (a) Water is added to the anode half-cell, diluting the solution.
- A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction and operates at 298 K: 3 Ce⁴⁺(aq) + Cr(s) → 3 Ce³⁺(aq) + Cr³⁺(aq) (b) What is the emf of this cell when [Ce⁴⁺] = 3.0 M, [Ce³⁺] = 0.10 M, and [Cr³⁺] = 0.010 M? (c) What is the emf of the cell when [Ce⁴⁺] = 0.010 M, [Ce³⁺] = 2.0 M, and [Cr³⁺] = 1.5 M?
Problem 70
Problem 71b
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 4 Fe2+1aq2 + O21g2 + 4 H+1aq2 ¡ 4 Fe3+1aq2 + 2 H2O1l2 (b) What is the emf of this cell when 3Fe2+4 = 1.3 M, 3Fe3+4= 0.010 M, PO2 = 0.50 atm, and the pH of the solution in the cathode half-cell is 3.50?
Problem 72a
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: 2 Fe3+1aq2 + H21g2 ¡ 2 Fe2+1aq2 + 2 H+1aq2 (a) What is the emf of this cell under standard conditions?
Problem 72b
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: (b) What is the emf for this cell when 3Fe3+4 = 3.50 M, PH2= 0.95 atm, 3Fe2+4 = 0.0010 M, and the pH in both half-cells is 4.00?
Problem 76a
A voltaic cell is constructed that is based on the following reaction: Sn2+(aq) + Pb(s) → Sn(s) + Pb2+(aq) (a) If the concentration of Sn2+ in the cathode half-cell is 1.00 M and the cell generates an emf of +0.22 V, what is the concentration of Pb2+ in the anode half-cell?
Problem 77a
During a period of discharge of a lead–acid battery, 402 g of Pb from the anode is converted into PbSO4(s). (a) What mass of PbO2(s) is reduced at the cathode during this same period?
Problem 77b
During a period of discharge of a lead–acid battery, 402 g of Pb from the anode is converted into PbSO4(s). (b) How many coulombs of electrical charge are transferred from Pb to PbO2?
Problem 78b
During the discharge of an alkaline battery, 4.50 g of Zn is consumed at the anode of the battery. (b) How many coulombs of electrical charge are transferred from Zn to MnO2?
Problem 79a
Heart pacemakers are often powered by lithium–silver chromate 'button' batteries. The overall cell reaction is 2 Li(s) + Ag2CrO4(s) → Li2CrO4(s) + 2 Ag(s) (a) Lithium metal is the reactant at one of the electrodes of the battery. Is it the anode or the cathode?
Problem 79b
Heart pacemakers are often powered by lithium–silver chromate 'button' batteries. The overall cell reaction is 2 Li(s) + Ag2CrO4(s) → Li2CrO4(s) + 2 Ag(s) (b) Choose the two half-reactions from Appendix E that most closely approximate the reactions that occur in the battery. What standard emf would be generated by a voltaic cell based on these half-reactions?
Problem 82b
In some applications nickel–cadmium batteries have been replaced by nickel–zinc batteries. The overall cell reaction for this relatively new battery is: 2 H2O(l) + 2 NiO(OH)(s) + Zn(s) → 2 Ni(OH)2(s) + Zn(OH)2(s) (b) What is the anode half-reaction?
Problem 82c,d
In some applications nickel–cadmium batteries have been replaced by nickel–zinc batteries. The overall cell reaction for this relatively new battery is: 2 H2O(l) + 2 NiO(OH)(s) + Zn(s) → 2 Ni(OH)2(s) + Zn(OH)2(s) (c) A single nickel–cadmium cell has a voltage of 1.30 V. Based on the difference in the standard reduction potentials of Cd2+ and Zn2+, what voltage would you estimate a nickel–zinc battery will produce? (d) Would you expect the specific energy density of a nickel–zinc battery to be higher or lower than that of a nickel–cadmium battery?
Problem 84a
Li-ion batteries used in automobiles typically use a LiMn2O4 cathode in place of the LiCoO2 cathode found in most Li-ion batteries. (a) Calculate the mass percent lithium in each electrode material.
Problem 84b
Li-ion batteries used in automobiles typically use a LiMn2O4 cathode in place of the LiCoO2 cathode found in most Li-ion batteries. (b) Which material has a higher percentage of lithium? Does this help to explain why batteries made with LiMn2O4 cathodes deliver less power on discharging?
Problem 85a
(a) Which reaction is spontaneous in the hydrogen fuel cell: hydrogen gas plus oxygen gas makes water, or water makes hydrogen gas plus oxygen gas?
Problem 86b
(b) Can the “fuel” of a fuel cell be a solid?
- (a) Write the anode and cathode reactions that cause the corrosion of iron metal to aqueous iron(II).
Problem 87
- An iron object is plated with a coating of cobalt to protect against corrosion. Does the cobalt protect the iron by cathodic protection?
Problem 90
Problem 91a,b,c
Iron corrodes to produce rust, Fe2O3, but other corrosion products that can form are Fe(O)(OH), iron oxyhydroxide, and magnetite, Fe3O4. (a) What is the oxidation number of Fe in iron oxyhydroxide, assuming oxygen's oxidation number is -2? (b) The oxidation number for Fe in magnetite was controversial for a long time. If we assume that oxygen’s oxidation number is - 2, and Fe has a unique oxidation number, what is the oxidation number for Fe in magnetite? (O)(OH), iron oxyhydroxide, and magnetite, Fe3O4. (c) It turns out that there are two different kinds of Fe in magnetite that have different oxidation numbers. Suggest what these oxidation numbers are and what their relative stoichiometry must be, assuming oxygen’s oxidation number is -2.
Ch.20 - Electrochemistry
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