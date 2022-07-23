Textbook Question
A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: Al1s2 + 3 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Al3+1aq2 + 3 Ag1s2 What is the effect on the cell emf of each of the following changes? (a) Water is added to the anode half-cell, diluting the solution.
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A voltaic cell utilizes the following reaction: Al1s2 + 3 Ag+1aq2 ¡ Al3+1aq2 + 3 Ag1s2 What is the effect on the cell emf of each of the following changes? (a) Water is added to the anode half-cell, diluting the solution.
At 298 K a cell reaction has a standard cell potential of +0.17 V. The equilibrium constant for the reaction is 5.5 × 105. What is the value of n for the reaction?
Using the standard reduction potentials listed in Appendix E, calculate the equilibrium constant for each of the following reactions at 298 K:
(a) Fe(s) + Ni2+(aq) → Fe2+(aq) + Ni(s)
(b) Co(s) + 2 H+(aq) → Co2+(aq) + H2(g)
(c) 10 Br-(aq) + 2 MnO4-(aq) + 16 H+(aq) → 2 Mn2+(aq) + 8 H2O(l) + 5 Br2(l)